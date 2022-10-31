How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
New research released just in time for Halloween finds that a heart-pumping scare may actually be beneficial to the brain.
Researchers from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology found that Halloween thrills can actually reduce the stress of daily living.
When people overcome fear, they experience a positive psychological release similar to a sense of accomplishment, the researchers said.
“When we’re in the right situation, there is a neurobiological response that happens. There is a rush of adrenaline and dopamine and endorphins that really then translate into a feeling of euphoria, or well-being, or a sense of calm and satisfaction because we have been able to face our fears in a safe way,” said Michelle Cutler, psychologist and associate professor at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, in an interview on CTV News Channel Monday.
Visiting haunted houses or watching scary movies with a trusted friend are a few of the Halloween frights that offer that rush of adrenaline, endorphins and dopamine, which translate in the brain to feel-good emotions like satisfaction and empowerment once the fear is overcome.
Cutler says that the key in these scary situations is having a sense of control: “Knowing that this is something that you are choosing to do so that you can stop it any time that you want. If you realize that it is too much, you can step back and do something else.”
What’s more, social bonds can be strengthened through moments of fear when experienced with a trusted person.
“Even the experience of having these intense emotions with someone else, especially someone that you feel safe with, can bring you closer together because you’re experiencing these intense emotions and that can strengthen your social bond,” says Cutler.
