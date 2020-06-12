TORONTO -- As conversations about racism and discrimination take place around the world, CTV hosts will join in the discussion and confront Canada’s hard truths head-on in a new special airing this weekend.

The new 90-minute special “Change & Action: Racism in Canada” will premiere Saturday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found.

The special will be available the following day, Sunday, June 14, on the streaming app Crave.

Tyrone Edwards, Marci Ien, Lainey Lui, and Anne-Marie Mediwake will host the special, which will include a series of conversations with artists, public officials, business leaders, activists, and athletes about how Canadians can take action against systemic racism.

The guests include Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger, TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey, former MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes, University of Toronto valedictorian Chika Oriuwa, author Desmond Cole, director and producer Julien Christian Lutz - Director X, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, rapper Kardinal Offishall, actor Lyriq Bent, Black Lives Matter Toronto founder Sandy Hudson, artist and activist Syrus Marcus Ware, and Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

“Bell Media is committed to engaging Canadians in a conversation about the racism and social injustice that exists in our country,” said Bell Media President Randy Lennox in a press release. “Change is never easy, but it’s the uncomfortable conversations that ultimately lead to action.”

The discussions will also centre on how everyone can stand in solidarity as allies of Black Canadians and other marginalized communities.

“It’s so important right now to keep this conversation going,” host Marci Ien said in a press release. “We can no longer bury our heads in the sand and say we don’t have a problem in Canada. We’re hearing from people and communities across the country that we do. Right now, we have a unique opportunity to grab hold of this moment and talk about things that have made us uncomfortable for too long, because that’s how we can create meaningful change.”

Tune in to “Change & Action: Racism in Canada” on Saturday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and on Sunday, June 14 on Crave.