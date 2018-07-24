

CTVNews.ca Staff





Following the deadly mass shooting in Toronto’s east end, several GoFundMe pages have been set up to help those impacted.

On Sunday night, a gunman opened fire on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue, killing 18-year-old Reese Fallon and a 10-year-old girl, as well as injuring another 13 people. The shooter, identified as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, is also dead.

In the wake of the shooting, several GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the victims and their families.

Local resident Keiley Routledge set up a GoFundMe called “Danforth Strong,” which has raised more than $15,600 since the shooting.

“We as a neighbourhood, are raising funds to help these people cover the costs associated with this tragedy,” the fundraising page reads. “Whether it be health care costs, funeral arrangements or lost wages, our Danforth Strong neighbourhood does not accept this type of violence, and we are here to help.”

This campaign has gathered the support of Toronto’s two councillors from the Danforth area, Paula Fletcher and Mary Fragedakis.

“We are in shock and disbelief about the tragic shooting on the Danforth on Sunday night,” the councillors said in a joint statement. “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims of this terrible violence.”

Alternatively, local Toronto radio personality Fred Kennedy has set up the “Danforth Shooting Victims Fund,” which has raised nearly $2,000 as of Tuesday morning.

GoFundMe has verified both fundraising efforts and has created a centralized hub for people to identify legitimate campaigns related to the shooting.

Donate blood

Canadian Blood Services has mobile donation clinics running throughout Toronto and across the country.

The schedule and location of these clinics is available online, where people can also book an appointment.

First-aid courses

The Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto offers a first-aid course designed to help manage blood loss associated with injuries from an active shooter or explosion.

The “Stop the Bleed” course teaches people how to quickly manage massive bleeding, including how to use their hands and how to tie a proper tourniquet.

The two-hour course monthly and costs $54.16.

Facebook crisis response

Facebook has a crisis response page dedicated to the shooting, where users can find help and offer help to those who need it.

The page already has dozens of people offering anything from blood donations to mental health counselling.