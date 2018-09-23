How to help the victims of the Ottawa tornadoes
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 3:03PM EDT
A severe windstorm and two tornadoes that ripped through the Ottawa area on Friday afternoon have left some residents of the region without electricity, food or shelter.
Although no fatalities have been reported, about 60 buildings in the Dunrobin area and more than 215 structures in Gatineau, Que., were damaged or destroyed by the high winds. Tens of thousands remain without power.
One way to help is through a financial donation to the Red Cross, which is already providing hot meals to victims of the storm. Donations can be made online or by calling 1-800-418-1111.
Another way to assist financially is by donating to the Ottawa Senators’ fundraiser on GoFundMe.com. The team has vowed to match up to $25,000 raised for the victims of the storm.
Those wishing to donate clothing, furniture or other household items in Ottawa are being advised to drop off donations at Salvation Army thrift stores or request pickup of larger items by calling 1-613-247-1435 ext. 228.
In Gatineau, the city is encouraging donations of “clean clothing in good condition, personal hygiene products and non-perishable foods” to be dropped off at the former Sears location at the Galeries de Hull on Boul. Saint-Joseph.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has said that licensed food trucks are temporarily allowed to go to all communities without power as a result of the storm.
Another way to help out the hungry is by donating to food banks. The Kanata Food Cupboard has said it will be open for donations on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will coordinate delivery to the locations “most in need.”
My son wanted to do something to help those affected by the Tornado so he went door to door asking for donations for the #stittsville Food Bank. #everylittlebithelps #ottawa #Dunrobin #ottawastorm #proudmom pic.twitter.com/VUMle7YgPz— Erika Adams (@EAdamsPolicy) September 22, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Say it ain't snow: Wintry first day of fall in the Prairies
- SIU probing death of man who collapsed on central Ontario street
- Ford Fest draws thousands to hear Ont. premier tout accomplishments
- Vancouverites bracing for 'really weird' municipal election
- How to help the victims of the Ottawa tornadoes