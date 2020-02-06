TORONTO -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is looking for the public’s advice when it comes to proposed changes to the amount of food people can bring in to Canada.

The CFIA began the public consultation on Thursday, which aims to gather feedback on proposed changes designed to better reflect the amount of food travellers typically want to bring in to Canada for personal use.

While the majority of changes are minor, the new rules would set formal limits on the amount of bread, non-alcoholic drinks, nuts, dried food and condiments that can be brought into the country. Previously, these products had been grouped together under a general category, which has a limit of 20 kilograms.

Other foods, such as eggs and fish, would be subjected to limits of 30 dozen and 50 kilograms, respectively.

To participate in the consultation,which is open until March 4, send an email to the CFIA here.