How many ultra-wealthy people call Canada home?
A representative with the Bank of Canada displays the new polymer $5 and $10 bank notes alongside the $20, $50, and $100 during a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on April 30, 2013. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 11:43AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada has seen a decline in its ultra-wealthy population but remains one of the top countries in the world for having super-rich people call it home, according to a new global report.
Despite the decline, Canada is ranked fifth overall for “ultra-high-net-worth” (UHNW) individuals. UHNW is defined by data firm Wealth-X, which recently released its seventh edition of the “World Ultra Wealth Report”, as individuals who have a net worth of $30 million or more.
Canada is home to 10,395 people who are considered to have UHNW as of 2018. That fell 4.1 per cent from 2017.
Meanwhile the United States, which is ranked first, is home to 81,340 ultra-rich residents, accounting for 31 per cent of the global ultra-wealthy population.
New York is listed as the world’s largest UHNW city. Canadian cities were noticeably absent from that list.
In the global report, Wealth-X notes that Canada experienced “lower domestic equities, an underperforming energy sector, tensions with the U.S. over revisions to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and a depreciating currency.”
Following is a breakdown of the top 10 UHNW countries:
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Lawyers for Joshua Boyle urge judge to dismiss wife's evidence
- Border officers couldn't have legally arrested Meng Wanzhou: Crown
- Ottawa police officer faces charges that include sexual assault, forcible confinement
- Nothing 'sinister' about airport questioning of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou: Crown
- Deserted Saskatoon luxury home demolition on hold after owner comes forward, mounts court challenge