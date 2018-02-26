

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says it will confirm within 24 hours just how many Newfoundlanders have been made instant millionaires, after a group won a history-making Lotto Max $60 million jackpot.

Tracy Shute says the last members of the winning group were interviewed today as a security process wraps up.

She did not confirm the total number who will share the biggest jackpot yet in Atlantic Canada and one of the top five ever across the country.

Shute confirms the ticket for Friday night's draw was bought somewhere on the Avalon Peninsula but would not reveal any other details.

Social media is abuzz with reports the jackpot will be shared by about 30 construction workers who live in small towns such as Avondale, about 45 minutes from St. John's.

Shute says it could be a "fantastic" injection of cash in rural areas that can really use it.