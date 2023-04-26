How is the PSAC strike impacting you? Share your story

After a week of striking, negotiations between the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the federal Treasury Board have “ground to a halt,” the union said Wednesday.

Since the PSAC strike began on April 19, it has seen more than 150,000 workers join picket lines across Canada, pushing for higher wages and more flexibility to work remotely. The government has proposed a nine per cent wage increase over three years, after the union requested a 13.5 per cent increase over the same period of time, a figure PSAC has since said they've moved on.

The strike action has impacted a wide range of federal services, resulting in delays or cancellations. Applications submitted by those looking to extend their visa may not be processed during service disruptions. Additionally, only passport applications filed for emergency and humanitarian purposes are being processed. An online petition has also been launched urging the Canada Revenue Agency to extend the personal tax filing deadline while staff members strike.

If you have been impacted by the PSAC strike, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you. What service disruptions or delays are you currently facing? What impact is this having on you and your family? Have you determined what you will do if services aren’t restored in the near future?

