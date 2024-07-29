How has Canada changed over time? We want to hear from you

Canada

    Canada is an ever-evolving mosaic of people, economic conditions, lifestyles, technology, social norms and rules.

    How has Canada, and your perception of Canada, changed over time?

    What do you miss from the "old days" – within the last year, pre-pandemic, pre-social media or even further back? And what's changed for the better about life in Canada?

    CTVNews.ca wants to hear from residents of Canada about their experiences over the years. How has the country changed, and how has your perception of it changed?

    For immigrants and newcomers, what in Canada has changed over time since your families first moved here?

    For those who've been in Canada for some time, including for generations, what do you miss about the "old days," whether that's a year ago, pre-pandemic, pre-internet and social media, or even longer?

    What has your experience been with cost of living, or finding jobs?

    What kind of jobs were available that are no longer?

    Has where you live changed? Have you had to move out of the city, or into a city? Have you left your province? Are you considering a move?

    How has your perception changed about what a Canadian lifestyle is, or what it means to be Canadian – for better and for worse? Did you or your family find strangers and neighbours friendly and welcoming, and do you still?

    What is still good about life in Canada, what's improved, and what got worse?

    Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

