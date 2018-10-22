

CTVNews.ca Staff





The record $1.6-billion Mega Millions draw in the United States is not limited to Americans.

In fact, Canadians -- and anyone in the world with internet access or ability to travel quickly -- can press their luck on the big one no matter their citizenship.

Here’s how to get in on the prize, which totals more than $2 billion in Canadian currency.

Can you go in person?

Yes. Canadians can cross the border to buy tickets, but you’ll have to check the laws of the state you’re visiting. Some states don’t even sell lottery tickets, and the rest have deadlines for purchasing a ticket. For example, Arizona Lottery stops selling tickets two hours before the drawing, while many states sell until 15 minutes before the draw.

Can you buy online from Mega Millions?

No. Only residents of Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina or North Dakota can buy Mega Millions tickets online from their state lotteries. Residents of New York and Virginia can also buy online subscriptions to the Mega Million lottery.

Can you buy online from a third party?

Yes. But Mega Millions heeds a warning: proceed with caution.

“Mega Millions is not affiliated with and does not endorse any company claiming to sell our tickets around the world, online or otherwise,” the website reads. “If you choose to do business with one of these companies, you do so at your own risk.”

There are a number of independent ticket purchasing services that sell lottery tickets to people around the world. Though Canadians cannot buy tickets from The Lotter, an Iraqi citizen won a US$6.4 million Oregon jackpot in 2015 using the website, and a Quebec man won a US$1 million second-place prize on a $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016.