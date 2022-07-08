How are you affected by the Rogers outage?

Rogers customers across the country have been reporting their service is down since early Friday morning. Government services have been affected such as telephone lines at Service Canada, including passport offices, and Canada Revenue Agency.

"We are currently experiencing an outage across our wireline and wireless networks and our technical teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," a spokesperson said in an email statement to CTVNews.ca.

"On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up.”

