How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) has entered day six of one of the largest labour strikes in Canadian history, with more than 150,000 public service workers pushing for higher wages, work-from-home options, and better job security.
Many are wondering how this strike is affecting their visa applications, passport renewals and other services provided by PSAC members. On the first day of the strike last Wednesday, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said the impact could be severe, and that the “full scale of the disruption… will make it difficult to assess with certainty the precise timelines or delays an applicant may face.”
The government's website lists which services are partially or fully disrupted.
Passport services are heavily impacted, according to the government’s website. During the strike, Service Canada will only process passport applications for “emergency and humanitarian situations.”
Those situations are defined as:
- passport clients at risk of financial hardship,
- passport clients who rely on travel as a source of employment and their income security will be jeopardized,
- passport clients who must travel for medical reasons, or have had a death or illness in the family,
- passport clients whose situation is deemed urgent on compassionate grounds.
- The website warns of overall delays in application processing, including “applications currently being prioritized.”
However, passport services for Canadians living outside the country are deemed an essential service and will continue during the strike, even if the process may see some delays, the government says.
All citizenship events will be rescheduled, though the website says some urgent applications “still may be processed.” Communications with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada by social media, IRCC web form and Client Support Centres will be delayed.
Immigration-related appointments within Canada may be rescheduled, but those outside of the country are proceeding unless applicants are contacted to reschedule.
Warren Creates, a certified specialist in immigration law, told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday that there is already an immigration processing backlog caused by the pandemic.
Last fall, the federal government announced plans to significantly increase immigration, aiming for 500,000 people to arrive in Canada each year by 2025. The government expected to see 465,000 newcomers in 2023, up from 431,645 in 2022.
Economic immigrants made up the majority of the Liberals’ immigration plan, hoping they will fill about one million vacant jobs in Canada.
Creates said that many people living in Canada who are here on study or work permits or visitor visas who have applied to extend their stay may not have their applications processed during service disruptions. “People are very nervous because they're hearing the same things that you and I are,” Creates told Your Morning.
Creates said there is no impact on submitting visa or other immigration applications because they can be filed online. “What happens after we file applications though,” Creates said, “is the great black hole. No one knows who is looking at these applications or when they will be looked at.”
Border services are not affected by the strike, so people arriving in Canada who already have a visa or don’t need one won’t be affected.
“It's the actual application to get the work permit, to get the study permit, to get permanent resident status, or indeed to get citizenship or passports,” that will be affected by the strike, he said.
Despite the disruptions, Creates still believes Canada will be able to hit its target of 465,000 newcomers in 2023.
“I still think it’s possible because the Treasury Board has approved new funds to hire new staff and it takes a year to train an officer to make independent decisions…I think it's possible but it's going to take some real heavy lifting.”
On Monday, PSAC workers continued to strike at 250 picket lines across the country.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 sticking points left at bargaining table with PSAC, federal government says
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved.
German plane airlifts 58 Canadians from Sudan, as Canadian plane readies for more
A German plane airlifted dozens of Canadians out of Sudan Monday and a Canadian C-17 transport plane in the region is on standby to help more escape the country as the conflict in the East African country escalates.
How Canadians who lived in the U.S. can cash in on share of US$725M Facebook settlement
Canadian Facebook users who lived in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply to receive a portion of the US$725-million settlement reached in a class action privacy suit involving Cambridge Analytica.
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
IN PICTURES | Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be
A severe Level 4 geomagnetic storm caused a radiant show of aurora borealis that could be seen across southern Canada.
Here's how Canada plans to celebrate King Charles III's coronation
Canada's plans to commemorate King Charles III's coronation on May 6 will include a musical performance by Algonquin artists and a gun salute, Canadian Heritage revealed on Monday.
Airlines' use of loopholes 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
Fox News said Monday that it is parting ways with prime-time host Tucker Carlson, whose stew of grievances and political theories about Russia and the Jan. 6 insurrection had grown to define the network in recent years and influence GOP politics.
CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, CNN announced Monday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Toronto
-
Ontario Place deal with private spa company reportedly spans 95 years
Ontario’s NDP leader is asking the provincial government to 'come clean' about it’s Ontario Place redevelopment plan, which she described as a 'backroom deal' with an Austrian spa company whose lease could reportedly last nearly a century.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in deadly Mississauga gas station shooting
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old man who is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a worker at a Mississauga station.
-
Toronto dog abandoned with handwritten note has new home
The three-year-old dog who was found in Toronto’s west end, seemingly abandoned with a handwritten note attached to him, has been adopted.
Ottawa
-
4 sticking points left at bargaining table with PSAC, federal government says
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved.
-
Ottawa police investigating homicide in South Keys area
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating a death in the South Keys area.
-
No injuries after driver crashes into eyewear store
No one has been reported hurt after a driver crashed through the front entrance of an eyewear store in the Nepean area Monday.
Barrie
-
3 young kids charged with damaging columbarium doors at Bracebridge cemetery
Police arrested three kids accused of damaging several doors on the columbarium at a Bracebridge cemetery.
-
Highway 10 closed after serious multi-vehicle collision in Caledon
Police in Caledon closed a section of Highway 10 after a serious three-vehicle collision.
-
'Violent' vehicle theft in Barrie leads to arrest of 31-year-old suspect
Police say a 31-year-old man is in custody following a "violent" vehicle theft in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police on scene for report of shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say officers are on scene in Kitchener for report of a shooting.
-
No explosive found after University of Guelph buildings evacuated for bomb threat
Staff and students have been cleared to re-enter three University of Guelph buildings that were evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat.
-
Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs closed for railway crossing work
A portion of Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs is closing for one week.
London
-
London police lay weapons, drug charges against 2 teens
Two 17-year-old males are facing multiple weapons and drug charges following a shooting in London, Ont.’s Pond Mills neighbourhood in February. According to police, multiple items including a .22 calibre rifle, fentanyl, cocaine and cash were seized during the investigation.
-
Some casino sites could reopen this week after cyber attack, but it may already be too late, says tech expert
The shutdown at Gateway Casinos caused by a cyber attack is now into its second week, and at least one tech expert warns that it’s unlikely that personal information hasn’t already been compromised.
-
More than 7,000 people in Elgin County are without a family doctor, new data suggests
New data from INSPIRE Primary Health Care shows there are 2.2 million Ontarians currently without a family doctor.
Windsor
-
'The timing of it is not ideal' Pelee Island ferry dry docked longer than expected
The Pelee Islander II is staying out of service longer than expected this spring due to ‘an unforeseen technical issue' found during a scheduled out-of-water inspection.
-
Windsor police ask public for help identifying break-in suspect
Windsor police are looking to identify a break-in suspect who allegedly stole a victim’s wallet from a home on Riverside Drive.
-
OPP hope facial sketch will help identify body found at Crystal Beach
Essex County OPP are asking for the public's help identifying a deceased body that was found at Crystal Beach in Colchester last year.
Montreal
-
Quebec PSAC strike: Workers feel 'left in the dust' on day 6 of demos
Federal worker strikes continued Monday in Quebec as public sector workers held picket lines all over the country amid stalled contract negotiations. Now in their second week of demonstrations, federal employees with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are asking for wage increases to combat the rising cost of living. In one of the largest strikes in Canada history, government workers walked off the job as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, hitting the picket lines at some 250 locations across the country.
-
Cones to be removed from Quebec roads after 72 hours of inactivity
Quebec's transport minister has unveiled a variety of initiatives to reduce the impact of construction sites on the city's road network. Geneviève Guilbault took advantage of her visit to the Strategic Forum on Transportation Infrastructure, organized by Montreal's board of trade on Monday, to make the anouncement.
-
Ville-Marie encampment eviction delayed again, work to start while campers remain
Homeless people living under Montreal’s Ville-Marie overpass have been given an extension on a previous eviction notice, allowing campers to stay put at least until the summer.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government shares details on health recruitment, efforts to reduce high vacancy rate
The government of Prince Edward Island shared insights Monday into its recruitment and hiring process for health-care workers.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
-
Airlines' use of loopholes 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
Winnipeg
-
7 overdoses linked to tainted drugs: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP is connecting seven overdoses in the province to a tainted drug source.
-
Police chase starts in Winnipeg, ends in Portage la Prairie; RCMP arrest driver
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man following a high-speed chase that started in Winnipeg and ended in Portage la Prairie.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in connection with Main Street assault
A Winnipeg man is facing a manslaughter charge after an alleged assault earlier this month resulted in a man dying in hospital.
Calgary
-
Calgary Transit union endorses criminal code change to protect transit workers against assault
The union representing Calgary Transit workers is endorsing one of the reccomendations made by the Canadian Urban Transit Association in response to a recent spate of violent attacks on public transit throughout the nation.
-
Bear that killed dog destroyed due to 'very concerning' and 'predatory' behaviour: Jasper National Park
Two people and two dogs "running freely" between them were hiking on the Wabasso Lake Trail at 4 p.m. when they ran into a black bear.
-
Lethbridge woman accused of hitting 2 pedestrians, killing 1
Lethbridge police have arrested a woman in connection to a crash in January that killed one person and badly injured another.
Edmonton
-
Bear that killed dog destroyed due to 'very concerning' and 'predatory' behaviour: Jasper National Park
Two people and two dogs "running freely" between them were hiking on the Wabasso Lake Trail at 4 p.m. when they ran into a black bear.
-
'Super happy for him': Oilers praise Campbell after performance in Game 4 comeback
After an up and down regular season, Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell came through when his team needed him most.
-
'Trying to seek fair wages': Federal employees continue job action in Edmonton
More than 100 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members picketed in front of the Edmonton Institution for Women (EIFW) on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Who's competing in Vancouver's 23rd Celebration of Light? Australia, Mexico and first-timer The Philippines
Organizers of Vancouver's annual fireworks competition are starting this week off with a bang by revealing the lineup of the 2023 Celebration of Light Festival.
-
Five people charged in Port Moody kidnapping, B.C. prosecutors say
Five people have been charged in connection to a kidnapping in Port Moody last week.
-
SkyTrain stabbing suspect arrested, released with conditions, police say
The man suspected of stabbing a fellow passenger on the SkyTrain in Surrey earlier this month has been arrested and released on conditions, according to transit police.
Politics
-
Auditor general won't review Trudeau Foundation donations, says it's out of scope
The office of the federal auditor general says it will not investigate private donations received by the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, despite a letter from the board's chair requesting an audit.
-
House suspends after bill that recognizes Canadian artists fails to get a sponsor
The House of Commons took an unplanned break Monday morning after no member of Parliament came forward to sponsor the legislation it was set to debate. The House was scheduled to tackle a bill that would have recognized the critical role artists and the arts play in every dimension of Canadian life.
-
German plane airlifts 58 Canadians from Sudan, as Canadian plane readies for more
A German plane airlifted dozens of Canadians out of Sudan Monday and a Canadian C-17 transport plane in the region is on standby to help more escape the country as the conflict in the East African country escalates.
Health
-
Health Canada approves new antibody drug to help prevent serious RSV in babies
Health Canada has approved a new antibody drug to help protect babies from serious illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, was authorized on April 19. It was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
-
For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans
Republican lawmakers across the country are banning gender-affirming care for minors. Restrictions have gone into effect in eight states this year -- including conservative Utah and South Dakota -- and are slated to in at least nine more by next year.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Sci-Tech
-
Another cheetah has died after relocation to India, the second in less than a month
A cheetah from Africa has died two months after being reintroduced to India as part of an intercontinental effort to revive the big cat in the country, the second animal from the program to have passed away in less than a month.
-
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
-
How Canadians who lived in the U.S. can cash in on share of US$725M Facebook settlement
Canadian Facebook users who lived in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply to receive a portion of the US$725-million settlement reached in a class action privacy suit involving Cambridge Analytica.
Entertainment
-
Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
Fox News said Monday that it is parting ways with prime-time host Tucker Carlson, whose stew of grievances and political theories about Russia and the Jan. 6 insurrection had grown to define the network in recent years and influence GOP politics.
-
CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, CNN announced Monday.
-
Eric Braeden, Victor Newman on 'Young and the Restless,' reveals cancer diagnosis
Eric Braeden, one of the most famous actors in daytime television, has shared a video about his cancer diagnosis.
Business
-
David's Bridal granted creditor protection in Canada amid bankruptcy hearings in U.S.
David's Bridal, the largest wedding gown store in North America, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. for the second time in five years.
-
Airlines' use of loopholes 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
-
Technology stocks down as S&P/TSX composite falls, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in technology stocks helped lead the way lower, while U.S. markets were mixed.
Lifestyle
-
Royals release new photos of Prince Louis to mark fifth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate have published two new photographs of their youngest son Louis to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Moose sneaks into Alaska movie theatre, starts snacking on popcorn
Surveillance footage from a movie theatre in Alaska shows a moose wandering into the building and snacking on popcorn.
-
France bangs pots and pans in fresh anti-pension protest
A country renowned for its cuisine is turning to pots and pans to express discontent with French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.
Sports
-
New report shows women's pro sports market is growing, lucrative in Canada
A new report shows women's professional sports leagues are 'significantly underdeveloped' in Canada and explains how investors can tap into the lucrative business.
-
Pogacar undergoes 'successful' wrist surgery after crash
Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar said Monday he was lucky to escape from his weekend crash at Liege--Bastogne--Liege with only a broken left wrist and he will start his recovery hoping to be ready for cycling's biggest race this year.
-
Kelvin Kiptum wins London Marathon in 2nd fastest time
Kelvin Kiptum collapsed to the ground after winning the London Marathon on Sunday and recording the second fastest time in history over the distance.
Autos
-
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.
-
'Park outside': GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.