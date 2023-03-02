How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how a Hindu nationalist movement has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
The report, commissioned by the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the World Sikh Organization, focuses on the operations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a paramilitary volunteer organization. The RSS is based in India, but has a flourishing global network.
Supporters of the RSS adhere to an ideology known as Hindutva, which espouses the idea of India as a Hindu-first nation. The report points out that the founders of the RSS admired Nazi Germany’s attempts to “keep up the purity of race and culture.”
“It is a vision that is supremacist at its root and relegates the minorities of India into second-class citizens,” says the report’s co-author Steven Zhou, who also works for the National Council of Canadian Muslims.
“The RSS is one of the most powerful, non-governmental groups in the world, and its influence extends into Canada,” Zhou said.
Other than a few media reports of the harassment of academics who are critical of Hindutva, little is known about how the RSS works in Canada.
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and concerns about Chinese political interference drive Canada to deepen its relationship with India, the organizations behind the report say Canadian officials need to be aware of the depth of RSS influence on the Indian diaspora in this country. India is also the chair of the G20 this year.
LINKS TO PARAMILITARY GROUP ACCUSED OF HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES
The 60-page report puts forth its explanation of the origin of the RSS, and its influence on India’s government. Drawing from 145 academic and journalistic sources, the report purports to trace the RSS connections to prominent Indo-Canadian charities and lobby groups. Zhou says the report took nearly two years to complete.
“The people who believe in this or are connected to this network are Canadians. They are pushing a set of interests around this idea of Hindunationalism which is remaking India into a country for, and run by Hindus first and foremost,” Zhou said.
In India, the RSS is more than just a religious or cultural group. Academics who study South Asian politics also consider the RSS a paramilitary organization and its members now hold the highest office in the land.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the governing party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are part of the political wing of the RSS.
According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Hindu-nationalist government is continuing its systematic discrimination and stigmatization of minorities such as Muslims, Sikhs and Dalits - a group of people belonging to the lowest strata of the Hindu caste system. HRW says the party’s supporters are committing more violent attacks on targeted groups.
“The type of human rights violations and extremism that is associated with the RSS is very much an ideology that's not at the fringe. It is the state ideology at this current juncture,” says co-author Jaskaran Sandhu, of the World Sikh Organization. Sandhu says Canada can’t ignore India’s human rights abuses as it pursues greater economic ties with its fellow democracy.
Meanwhile the NCCM says it has raised concerns about the RSS network with elected officials at all levels of government. It is calling on the federal government to ban 13 Indian politicians from entering Canada who have called for violence against Muslims.
CHARITIES AND LOBBYISTS
The report alleges that RSS supporters in Canada form civil society organizations to promote the Hindutva ideology and use ethnic media to amplify their nationalist views.
According to the report there are 17 RSS chapters operating in Canada under the name of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) as registered tax exempt charities. On its website, the chapters promote yoga classes and cultural events. In Ontario, some of the addresses of the chapters correlate with public schools. Co-author Sandhu, says sanghs have been asked to put on educational events for students.
Sandhu says the outreach they conduct “try to erase the Sikh identity” in subtle ways such as producing educational materials that present Sikh scriptures as Hindu.
CTV News has sent several messages to the RSS chapters in Canada seeking comment for this story, but did not get a response by publication time.
Researchers behind the report also allege the RSS has influence on several Indo-Canadian lobby groups, including the Canada India Foundation, which describes itself as a national, not-for-profit, non-partisan organization that aims to “foster bilateral relations between Canada and India.”
The CIF website also prominently displays black tie gala photos of its executives posing with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and two federal cabinet ministers, Mary Ng and Helena Jaczek.
Between 2020 and 2022, the foundation invited two BJP parliamentarians to speak at a webinar to encourage investment in India. The report reveals that one speaker, Anurag Thakur, India’s minister for finance and corporations at the time, was previously criticized by human rights advocates for inciting angry Hindu mobs to attack Muslims in January 2020. He was invited to speak to CIF after making the inflammatory comments.
The other Indian politician invited by the CIF to speak to the diaspora was Pratap Chandra Sarangi, a junior minister in Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet responsible for animal husbandry and small and medium enterprises. Sarangi was previously the leader of a hardline right-wing group. Members of his group were convicted of killing an Australian Christian missionary two decades earlier.
In an emailed response, the CIF said that the two Indian ministers were invited to speak because of their government positions and the role they can play in furthering the bilateral relationship between the two countries.
“We have no point of view to offer on their political antecedents as alleged… Neither is it our job to differentiate our guests according to their past histories. We were talking to them as the Official Representatives of the Government of India, with whom Canada has a very long and cherished relationship,” the statement said.
The CIF says since its inception in 2007, it has worked with public figures and thought leaders from Canada and India from “various political dispensations.”
“We scrupulously avoid turning these events into political discourses. Instead they largely focus on relevant topics like bilateral trade, immigration, industry forums, holistic medicine and philanthropic activities.”
CONTROVERSIAL FLAG RAISED ON PARLIAMENT HILL
To mark the start of Hindu Heritage Month last November, Liberal MP Chandra Arya, hoisted a saffron flag in front of the Peace Tower. Critics say the flag is associated with the RSS and is offensive to Canadians with ties to the minority groups targeted in India.
In a letter to the prime minister, 17 civil society groups including Hindus for Human Rights condemned the raising of what they called a hate symbol that represented ongoing violence towards minorities in India.
The letter stated that the flag was not a celebration of Hindu culture, but promoted an ideology which “advocates for Hindu majoritarianism and Hindu supremacy, much like White supremacy here in North America.”
CTV News asked Arya if he supported Hindutva or the RSS.
The Ottawa-area MP responded in an email that he raised a flag with a religious sacred symbol, similar to other flags flown from Hindu temples.
“The Aum flag raised on Parliament Hill represents the Hindu faith and does not represent or indicate support for any political organization or ideology. This auspicious symbol belongs to all Hindus and no country or organization can claim ownership or exclusivity to it.”
Arya also said that he has been targeted by anti-Hindu and anti-India groups since hoisting the flag.
Sandhu, who sits on the board of the World Sikh Organization, says the terms “anti-Hindu” or “Hindu-phobic” are being used to dismiss any criticism of Hindutva and India’s Hindu nationalist government.
“They’re trying to silence critics of India. It’s bizarre positioning because many people have issues with how India is operating and how it treats its minorities.”
With the release of the report, Zhou said he hopes other politicians will make careful considerations when it comes to the RSS.
“Our report is the first stab at this issue. We want our elected officials to read it and understand why it poses a challenge to our social fabric,” said Zhou.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
Indigo says hacking group with Russian ties responsible for breach, won't pay ransom
Indigo says its cybersecurity breach last month was done using a tool known as LockBit, developed by a hacking group of the same name that has ties to Russian organized crime.
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
As reverse mortgages boom in popularity, here's what you need to know
CTVNews.ca looks at what you need to know about reverse motrgages, which are seeing a surge in popularity as more Canadians seek to age in place.
Sales of beer, wine by volume see historic declines in Canada: StatCan
Alcohol sales by volume saw their largest drop in years -- in some cases ever on record -- despite bringing in more money overall, a recent report from Statistics Canada says.
Pilot diverts flight, treating passengers to stunning show of Northern Lights
Passengers on a flight from England to Iceland were treated to stunning views as the pilot looped around to catch the display of aurora borealis in the night sky.
Ottawa ends shipments of rapid COVID-19 tests as millions set to expire
The federal government has stopped shipping rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provinces as millions are set to expire within the year, and experts say the once-essential tool has lost its importance in the pandemic.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
Toronto
-
Baggage found in Toronto street tracked to owner with help of Air Canada flight attendant, delivery driver
A delivery driver spotted two pieces of luggage sitting in the middle of the street in downtown Toronto with Air Canada baggage tags. Instead of ignoring the lost luggage, he decided to do something about it.
-
'Hazardous' snowstorm aiming for southern Ontario prompts weather watch
Another blast of winter weather will dump up to 20 centimetres of snow in southern Ontario and disrupt weekend travel plans.
-
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Orleans explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
-
A look at the most expensive home ever sold in Manotick
Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties says the home known as 'The Estate"\' sold in February for $4.2 million, the highest-ever residential property sold in the south Ottawa neighbourhood.
-
Senators acquire defenceman Jakob Chychrun
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun for their push towards an NHL playoff spot.
Barrie
-
Several officers surround Barrie home for armed robbery investigation, multiple arrests
Police arrested multiple people after surrounding a home in the north end of Barrie for an investigation on Wednesday night.
-
Brampton, Ont. firefighters' campaign raises $100k for Schwalm children after mother's death
The president of the Brampton Professional Firefighters Association wrote a touching post on a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the Schwalm children after their mother’s death
-
Barrie councillors get update on ongoing recycling collection delays
Barrie city councillors paused their ongoing budget deliberations during their weekly meeting on Wednesday, discussing new projects and addressing ongoing delays with recycling pickup for residents.
Kitchener
-
Five Guelph schools placed on hold and secure after reports of suspicious male: police
Guelph police are asking people to avoid the area of Scottsdale Drive and Wilsonview Avenue while they investigate reports of a suspicious male.
-
Road reopens following crash in Waterloo neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police say a road in a Waterloo neighbourhood has reopened following a crash on Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
London
-
One person hurt as hybrid rail/road pickup and SUV collide
One person was hurt Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash southwest of Mount Brydges. The collision occurred on Christina Road near Glendon Drive around 8:30 a.m.
-
Winter storm watch in effect for London and area
A winter storm watch is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford and Huron-Perth.
-
Did you notice two bright lights in the sky Wednesday night?
Did you notice two bright lights in the sky Wednesday night? It was Jupiter and Venus — Just after sunset, the two planets appeared in the evening sky at their closest approach point.
Windsor
-
'Heavy wet snow or rain': Special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex with heavy wet snow or rain expected.
-
Stellantis partners with UWindsor for applied leadership program
The University of Windsor Continuing Education Department has announced a partnership with Stellantis for the upcoming session of its Applied Leadership Program.
-
Windsor police seek public's help identifying licence plate theft suspect
Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole licence plates that were later used in a criminal investigation.
Montreal
-
Police find frozen pig carcasses hanging from Montreal overpasses
Montreal police are investigating a mysterious case of three frozen pig carcasses that were found hanging under overpasses in different locations overnight.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants no-pets clauses gone from Quebec leases
Quebec Solidaire (QS) is continuing its campaign to eliminate no-pet clauses on residential rental leases. QS MNAs Manon Masse and Andres Fontecilla were at the Montreal SPCA on Thursday to announce that the party would table a bill before the end of the session in the national assembly 'to allow pets in all Quebec homes.'
-
English CEGEPs struggle with new regulations brought in by Bill 96
Wednesday marks the deadline for high school students to apply to Quebec CEGEPs, and administrators at English colleges say they are struggling with new regulations brought in by Quebec's new language law, commonly known as Bill 96.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warnings expanded in the Maritimes ahead of approaching snow
Environment Canada has expanded recent snowfall warnings into central New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
-
N.S. has so far welcomed 63 asylum seekers who entered Canada through Quebec
Nova Scotia's immigration minister says the province has so far welcomed 63 asylum seekers who arrived in the country through an irregular border crossing in Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
6-year-old in hospital after being shot by 4-year-old: Manitoba RCMP
A six-year-old is in hospital and one man has been arrested after a four-year-old shot a gun on Peguis First Nation.
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
-
This is what Michael B. Jordan said about Winnipeg
If you are wondering how Michael B. Jordan feels about Winnipeg, well… he doesn't not love it.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
Calgary developer avoids jail time for drunk-driving crash
Calgary businessman John Torode avoided jail time and said he "regrets" driving impaired as he pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, against two victims in a head-on crash south of Calgary in June 2020.
-
Baby gorilla expected at the Calgary Zoo in spring 2023
There's some big baby news at the Calgary Zoo!
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
9 Alberta Emergency Alerts in a row were a testing 'glitch': province
The sending of several emergency alert notifications to Albertans' phones, televisions and radios Wednesday afternoon was a testing "glitch," the province's public safety minister says.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
February home sales down 33% in Vancouver from 10-year average, board says
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says February's home sales were up 76.9 per cent from January, but down 47.2 per cent from the year before.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canada's elections commissioner 'seized' with review of foreign interference complaints
Canada's elections commissioner says her office is 'seized' with reviewing complaints and information regarding allegations of foreign interference during the last two federal elections. 'This review is ongoing... to determine whether there's any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act,' she told MPs studying allegations of Chinese meddling.
-
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
-
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
Health
-
Cambodia says recent bird flu cases not spread by humans
Recent cases of bird flu discovered in two Cambodian villagers, one of them fatal, show no sign of human-to-human transmission, health officials in the Southeast Asian nation say, allaying fears of a public health crisis.
-
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
-
Calgary researchers to look at aging brain as study says vitamin D prevents dementia
Researchers at the University of Calgary are starting a national project to try to get more insight into the brain as people age.
Sci-Tech
-
Instagram to test 'facial age estimation technology' in Canada
Instagram says it will start testing its age-verification tools in Canada, including 'facial age estimation technology,' which uses artificial intelligence to gauge a user's age and determine whether they could be younger or older than they say they are.
-
Best of MWC: Screens that roll, ChatGPT interactive glasses
The father of the cellphone was there. So was Huawei and a host of other Chinese tech companies. Tens of thousands of visitors also flocked to the MWC tech fair to be dazzled by the latest advances in AI, smartphones, robotics and much more.
-
SpaceX launches U.S., Russia, U.A.E. astronauts to space station
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Thursday, including the first person from the Arab world going up for an extended months long stay. The Falcon rocket bolted from Kennedy Space Center shortly after midnight, illuminating the night sky as it headed up the East Coast.
Entertainment
-
Balmain show sparkles, Ukraine designer evokes life at home
Balmain's pearls and crystals dazzled Paris Fashion Week Wednesday in its stylish ode to the '80's.
-
Ed Sheeran says his wife was diagnosed with tumour while pregnant
Ed Sheeran has revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumour when she was pregnant with their second child.
-
Justin Bieber cancels remaining Justice World Tour dates
Justin Bieber fans waiting eagerly for new dates for his postponed international tour have been told the shows won't be going ahead.
Business
-
Indigo says hacking group with Russian ties responsible for breach, won't pay ransom
Indigo says its cybersecurity breach last month was done using a tool known as LockBit, developed by a hacking group of the same name that has ties to Russian organized crime.
-
U.K. is grappling with vegetable shortages. How did it happen?
People in the U.K. have had to ration salad staples like tomatoes and cucumbers for the past two weeks amid a shortage of fresh vegetables. Shelves of fresh produce in many stores have been bare, and most major supermarkets have imposed limits on how many salad bags or bell peppers customers are allowed to buy.
-
Europe inflation eases slightly to 8.5 per cent, but consumer pain persists
Inflation eased only slightly in the 20 countries that use the euro currency as the pain from higher costs for food and fuel persists and gives the European Central Bank no reason to slow interest rate increases aimed at getting prices back under control.
Lifestyle
-
Rinse not: An expert's guide to getting the best out of your dishwasher
A cleaning expert, who says there is a right and wrong way to load a dishwasher if you want the dishes to come out clean, shares some pro tips for getting the best results out of the common appliance.
-
Man sets world record with nearly 3,000 consecutive visits to Disneyland
A California man set a Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland after going to the park for nearly 3,000 days in a row.
-
Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy
Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire.
Sports
-
Denis Shapovalov falls to Fritz, makes second-round exit at Mexican Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov was handed a 6-4, 6-4 second-round loss by American Taylor Fritz at the Mexican Open Wednesday.
-
War, anger cloud Ukrainian athletes' path to Paris Olympics
Ukrainian diver Stanislav Oliferchyk proudly bears the name of his late grandfather, who died in brutalized Mariupol. Russia's troops turned the Ukrainian port city into a killing zone in the process of capturing it. The elder Stanislav could no longer get the cancer treatment he needed in the ruins, his grandson says. He was 74 when he died last October.
-
Women's pro golf season in full swing with Henderson, Costabile representing Canada
The women's professional golf season gets into full swing this week with two events on opposite sides of the globe. Superstar Brooke Henderson is the only Canadian in the field at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, Selena Costabile is the only Canuck playing in the Florida's Natural Charity Classic in Winter Haven, Fla.
Autos
-
Tesla says it will cut costs of next generation cars in half
Tesla says it will cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles in half, largely by using innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories.
-
F1: Lance Stroll to return for Bahrain Grand Prix after injury
Lance Stroll is set to drive for Aston Martin at the Bahrain Grand Prix this week after missing preseason testing due to a wrist injury.
-
Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
Mexico's president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.