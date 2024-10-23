How a clothes donation bin company passed itself off as a charity, while donated items were put up for sale

DEVELOPING BMO online service outages reported by customers
Dozens of Bank of Montreal customers said they faced website outages early Wednesday morning, according to reports.
This is part two of a four-part investigative series by CTV W5 into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry. W5 correspondent Jon Woodward and producer Joseph Loiero, using trackers, reveal a for-profit operation masquerading as a charity.
When Nazarene Sebastian spotted a brown stuffed elephant in a Toronto-area thrift store, she thought it would be the perfect Christmas present to donate to needy children.
What she didn’t know was that the stuffed elephant had already been donated, as part of a W5 investigation that tracked what happened to the items people place in clothing donation bins.
When a W5 crew knocked on her door in Brampton, Ont., she found out the money she spent on that elephant may have been a source of revenue for a collection of organizations that seem to be profiting off people’s donations.
And that those organizations have previously faced allegations of profiting improperly from a charitable status that has long since been revoked.
“Probably they capitalize on it because they see the value of something that is worth reselling,” Sebastian said in an interview with W5. “But it should be given to the ones who really need it.”
W5's Jon Woodward in January 2024 concealed GPS tracking devices inside toys and clothing then planted them inside clothing bins across the Greater Toronto Area (CTV W5 / Chris Gargus)
The elephant was one of several children’s toys and articles of used clothing that W5 placed in clothing donation bins throughout the Greater Toronto Area.
The items were fixed with trackers to follow them to their destinations. Two ended up in homes in Toronto, one at an industrial yard alongside piles of baled clothing, another at a store where rags from recycled clothes are sold in bulk, and four ended up in North Africa, part of the global used clothing trade that’s worth $181 million a year in exports from Canada alone.
Toys and clothing W5 stuffed with GPS tracking devices and placed in clothing bins ended up scattered throughout the Greater Toronto Area and 7,400 km in Tunisia, Africa (CTV W5)
The brown elephant was donated in a bin that bore the name of “Canadian Community Support Foundation,” an agency that has bins throughout the Greater Toronto Area, sometimes sporting a charitable number with the Canada Revenue Agency.
Trouble is, federal records show that charitable status was revoked in 2018, after an audit.
A clothing bin sporting a Canadian Community Support Foundation (CCSF) logo and Canada Revenue Agency charity number in September 2024. A W5 investigation found the CCSF had their charitable status revoked in 2018 after an audit (CTV W5 / Kirk Neff)
The CRA said it told then-CCSF Director Milda Romanoff that the charity had broken its rule by giving $29,200 to a numbered company – what the agency called an “undue private benefit.”
Corporate records show that the director of the numbered company that received the payments totalling $29,200 is Giuseppe Siggia, who is Romanoff’s husband.
Court records show Siggia has a criminal conviction from the 1980s for cocaine and heroin trafficking, and a conviction from the 1990s for conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Florida. He was also found guilty of careless use of a firearm in the 1980s.
Romanoff was also the listed director of a Toronto thrift store called Market By The Pound, where people can purchase clothes by weight. That’s where Sebastian bought the stuffed elephant.
This toy elephant was one of several items W5 lined with hidden GPS tracking devices in January 2024. After we put it in a CCSF bin, it travelled to a Toronto thrift store, Market by the Pound, where it was then sold. Corporate records show a past CCSF director was also a director of Market by the Pound until earlier this year (CTV W5 / Chris Gargus)
W5 reached Romanoff by phone, and she confirmed she is Siggia’s wife, but denied being the owner of Market By The Pound.
“I’m 75 years old. I’ve been retired for over 10 years. If you want to talk to him, you talk to him. I have nothing to say,” she said.
As for Siggia, he said over the phone that he no longer does any work in the clothing bin business as well. He said he believes others are using the CCSF bins and he’s not responsible for what is being done with them.
“I’m not involved in the bin business for years and years. You’re going back at least 10, 12 years. I’m out of it completely,” he said.
Market By The Pound said that it is no longer connected with Romanoff, and corporate records show that company was dissolved in March.
CRA records confirmed that the CCSF is no longer a charity -- but its signs remain up on bins in the GTA.
Nazarene Sebastian and her family came to Canada in 2022. A toy W5 concealed a GPS tracker in and placed in a clothing bin ended up at a Toronto thrift store, Market by the Pound, where she then purchased it and donated it to kids back home in the Philippines (CTV W5 / Kirk Neff)
As for Sebastian, she is not going to let anything get in the way of her desire to donate.
She said she was in a hospital in her native Philippines in 2021, first diagnosed with lung cancer and then COVID-19.
She survived and came to Canada. The experience humbled and changed her, she said, and when she arrived she vowed to pay her good fortune forward to kids in need. So, several times a year, she buys toys like that brown elephant to ship back home.
“It will make them happy. You know, when a kid receives it, when you give something like a toy in the Philippines, they will be very grateful,” she said.
The elephant was packed up in a box and shipped away from her Brampton home in September. Thanks to her, W5’s donation, which is also her donation, is on its way to needy kids in the Philippines right now.
For tips on donation bins or any other story, please email Jon Woodward or call 416 859 8617
The XEC strain, a hybrid of Omicron subvariants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, was first detected in Canada in mid-August and the number of COVID-19 cases with the XEC variant has rapidly increased.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face down his own caucus members in a hotly anticipated meeting this morning, as several of them plan to try to convince him to step aside.
Gisele Pelicot, the 72-year-old victim of mass rape whose ordeal has shocked the world, told a trial in southern France on Wednesday that she was determined that making her case public should help other women and change society.
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
The Bank of Canada is set to make its latest interest rate decision this morning.
The U.S. government fined American Airlines $50 million for failing to provide wheelchair assistance to passengers with disabilities and damaging thousands of wheelchairs over a five-year period.
Two Vancouver city councillors are questioning why they’ve been ousted from city appointed roles.
The rain has only just stopped pummelling parts of Metro Vancouver, but for the hundreds of residents left with flood-damaged homes, the nightmare is far from over.
Cole Mcleod was home with his roommate in their 21st floor apartment on Monday afternoon when the fire alarm went off in the downtown Vancouver building. Then, he smelled smoke.
The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) and opposition leaders at Queen's Park are calling on the government to reduce, or eliminate, parking fees at hospitals for staff, patients and visitors.
Taylor Swift fans from far and wide will head to Toronto next month to see the superstar perform a series of six sold out shows at the Rogers Centre.
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
The Bank of Canada is set to make its latest interest rate decision this morning.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
An Orléans property that once belonged to a religious order is now in the City of Ottawa's hands.
You will be able to pick up beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages at Costco, Walmart and more grocery stores in Ottawa next week.
Popular Kanata restaurant D'Arcy McGee's has suddenly closed its doors. In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, D'Arcy McGee's said, "We will sadly be closing our doors."
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
The Quebec government wants to hear Quebecers' thoughts about scrapping the twice-yearly time change, but it isn't promising to act on them.
The death of a woman in her 50s in Montreal's Anjou borough is being considered as 'suspicious' by authorities.
Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed an Edmonton jewelry store earlier this month.
Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) custodians have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.
The Carolina Hurricanes really turned the tide in the third period on Tuesday night.
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
The president of a popular New Brunswick potato chip company has been arrested for domestic violence in Bangor, Maine.
A special weather statement is in effect Wednesday as Environment Canada warns of possible heavy rain and strong winds in parts of Nova Scotia later this week.
Folks making the trek to and from Thompson along Highway 6 are once again without a bathroom break… at least for now.
The Manitoba government is restoring the 1:1 apprentice-to-journeyperson ratio.
A number of Manitoba communities kicked off the week by breaking decades-old heat records.
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) has found that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated legislative rules by profiting from hotels while they were party to government contracts.
A determined group within Moose Jaw has stepped up to provide assistance to those in need – following the closure of one of the city's shelters.
Saturday's matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders could determine if they clinch the West Division title, however the results from Winnipeg's game earlier in the day could make their matchup meaningless.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Kitchener.
Employees at a grocery store in Cambridge had a surprising start to their morning as they walked in to work to find a fire.
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a missing teenager from Goderich.
A Saskatoon family is voicing concerns after paying twice as much PST as expected on a recently purchased truck.
Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
Greater Sudbury has ended the employment of CAO Ed Archer, Mayor Paul Lefebvre announced suddenly Tuesday evening
The Sudbury jury is still out deliberating whether or not Felicity Altiman killed Robert Keskinen, 75, in December 2020.
Police said the house is believed to be empty and abandoned and it's not known yet if the driver of the truck is injured.
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
A collision between a pickup truck and SUV shuttered the intersection of Base Line and New Road for several hours.
A 18-yeare-old driver smashed into a well-lit cruiser after evading police.
A thriving circular economy extends the lives of products.
U.S. sales are down and a once-reliably profitable joint venture in China is losing money, but General Motors still managed to post a third quarter profit of $3 billion Tuesday, slightly less than it made a year ago.
Residents living in central Windsor are calling for after-hours construction to expand a commercial development to stop.
NextStar Energy is celebrating the official start of battery module production.
Mounties in British Columbia say a second person has been found dead after two vehicles ended up in a river on Vancouver Island when a road washed out amid torrential rains over the weekend.
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
Premier and NDP Leader David Eby says he's been told by the B.C. Green Party that it's too early to begin talks about a minority government agreement after the weekend's still-undecided provincial election.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
The health of honeybees will be the focus of a presentation at the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.
Alberta is offering infrastructure funding to help municipalities accommodate recent population growth. The province has added a little over 500,000 people over five years, putting pressure on public services.
The union representing the fire rangers with the Ministry of Natural Resources says money won’t fix the systemic problems in the workplace.
Rallies by a group called Voices Against Violence took place across the country on Monday, including Sault Ste. Marie.
An Indigenous group in northwestern Ontario shut down the highway for a couple of hours Monday morning in protest after ancestral remains were found at a construction site.
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
Looking for a scare with good intentions this Halloween season? The ghosts and ghouls of Eganville, Ont. invite families to tour the Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face down his own caucus members in a hotly anticipated meeting this morning, as several of them plan to try to convince him to step aside.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
A debate has ground work in the House of Commons to a halt for weeks, but a new poll suggests that most Canadians are not even aware it's happening.
The XEC strain, a hybrid of Omicron subvariants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, was first detected in Canada in mid-August and the number of COVID-19 cases with the XEC variant has rapidly increased.
The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) and opposition leaders at Queen's Park are calling on the government to reduce, or eliminate, parking fees at hospitals for staff, patients and visitors.
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
A massive space rock, estimated to be the size of four Mount Everests, slammed into Earth more than 3 billion years ago — and the impact could have been unexpectedly beneficial for the earliest forms of life on our planet, according to new research.
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
The estimated population of North Atlantic right whales increased in 2023, but a group of international marine scientists say human behaviour still poses a significant threat to the critically endangered species.
An initial toxicology report for ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died last week after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, showed that he had cocaine in his system after his death, an Argentine official said.
Taylor Swift fans from far and wide will head to Toronto next month to see the superstar perform a series of six sold out shows at the Rogers Centre.
The tiny Mideast nation of Kuwait has banned the release of the video game 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,' which features the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and is set in part in the 1990s Gulf War.
The Bank of Canada is set to make its latest interest rate decision this morning.
Boeing reported a loss of more than US$6 billion in the third quarter and immediately turned its attention to union workers who will vote Wednesday whether to accept a company contract offer or continue their crippling strike, which has dragged on for nearly six weeks.
A Manitoba company competed against the cream of the crop at the world's largest dairy expo and came out the big cheese.
A manufacturer in Saskatchewan is looking to set a new record by building the world's longest trampoline.
Summer might be the most popular season for tourism to Europe, but it hardly promises a calm, cool and collected experience.
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors kick off the new NBA season tonight as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Carolina Hurricanes really turned the tide in the third period on Tuesday night.
Former Manchester United and Atlético Madrid striker Diego Forlán is set to make his professional tennis debut in November, when he will compete in an ATP doubles event in his native Uruguay.
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
A senior executive for Volkswagen in China has been deported for allegedly using cocaine and marijuana while on vacation in Thailand, according to Chinese authorities and German media reports.
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
