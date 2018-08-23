

CTVNews.ca Staff





The woman found dead after a house exploded in Kitchener, Ont., is being remembered as kind, loving and dedicated.

Edra Haan was killed in Wednesday’s explosion, the cause of which has not been determined.

Her brother, Al Pinheiro, describes her as a “very giving, very unselfish person” who was the caregiver and “lifeline” for her parents.

"She was a loving mother, sister, daughter and wife," Pinheiro told CTV Kitchener in a statement. "As a sister, she was somebody I looked up to. Someone who put her family ahead of herself."

Pinheiro said Haan had two adult children “who are now surrounded by extended family during this difficult time.”

The explosion also left a man with serious injuries. Witnesses said he was bleeding from the back of his head and had obvious burn injuries.

A family dog was killed in the blast. A second dog survived and is now receiving care from a veterinarian.

Haan’s home was destroyed, and the homes on either side of it received significant damage. More than a dozen other homes in the area were evacuated.

Investigators have not been able to determine whether Haan and the man were inside the home and thrown outside by the explosion, or already outside the home when the blast occurred.

With files from CTV Kitchener