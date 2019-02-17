

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





There were reports of a house explosion in southeast Calgary with fire crews arriving to find one house completely engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.

According to a Calgary fire spokesperson, at around 4:22 a.m. MST, they received several calls from Calgary residents in the city’s Douglas Glen Close area who said they were awoken by a loud explosion.

Two fire crews arrived to find one house was engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to three neighbouring houses in total.

There was no immediate word on any casualties or people injured, or on what caused the blast.

Firefighters are still actively putting out the fire and have not been able to enter the house because of structural damage.

Two transit buses have been sent to shelter evacuees.