

The Canadian Press





Hot, dry conditions and gusty winds have led to what fire watchers call a red-flag warning in much of northern Alberta's forest.

The Chuckegg Creek fire, currently the largest in the province, is still about three kilometres southwest of High Level, where crews have created a firebreak to protect the community.

The latest update pegs the size at 1,300 square kilometres and about 5,000 people have been out of the town and surrounding areas for more than a week.

Officials say the weather has led to extreme fire behaviour on the north, west and south parts of the fire.

The firebreak, however, continues to keep the flames away from the town.

The red-flag warning suggests there's potential for fires to blow up in boreal forest areas.

There are currently seven out-of-control fires, including two in the High Level area, burning in northern Alberta.