

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





Heat warnings are in place for three provinces as a hot and humid weekend gets underway.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, temperatures in northern Ontario are expected to hit 29 C on Saturday and Sunday, with an overnight low of 18 C.

In Nova Scotia, daytime highs are expected to reach 38 C across the majority of the province when humidex values are factored in.

Meanwhile, a warm and humid air mass will persist over much of P.E.I on Saturday, with daytime highs expected to peak 35 C with the humidex.

The sweltering heat led to events at the 2018 Special Olympics in Antigonish, N.S. being postponed until after 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

“The weather's been fantastic but so good we been forced to move some scheduling around for the athlete's safety and move some track events to the evening,” said Games Co-Chair, Marc Champoux.

Medical Chair Andrew Heighton said many of the competing athletes are at a high risk of being affected by the soaring temperatures.

“This population is at risk with the medications they might be on and the understanding of keeping hydrated and resting," he added. "They're so excited they have to be reminded to take a break.”

The uncharacteristically hot weather in Nova Scotia has even seen businesses send staff home early for the day.

“Even though we have a heat pump and an air conditioner in the kitchen, I still can’t cool the place down,” said Lorri Woodill. “And with temperatures reaching almost 40 degrees in the kitchen, we just decided to close for a couple of afternoons for the safety of our employees.”

Meanwhile, Portugal and Spain are sweltering under an intense wave of heat that has produced near-record temperatures in the southern European countries.

Portugal issued red alerts for extreme heat for more than half the country Saturday, with thermometers approaching 46 C.

That country's highest ever recorded temperature was 47.4 C in 2003.