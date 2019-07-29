'Hot and humid': Heat warnings for Ontario, Quebec, Maritimes
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 8:16AM EDT
Hot weather will blanket parts of Eastern Canada today as heat warnings spread across the region.
All of Prince Edward Island and nearly all of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick remain under official heat warnings with many areas expected to reach 30 C for the next three days.
Some residents welcome the continued “heat dome” that has been covering Eastern Canada this month.
“I enjoy the heat,” Fredericton’s Gladys Brennan told CTV News Atlantic. “In January we’ll be complaining about the cold and wishing for this heat to be back.”
While temperatures aren’t expected to ease until Thursday in the Maritimes, parts of Ontario and Quebec will cool off earlier from Monday’s “hot and humid conditions.” For some, it will be only a “brief respite” thanks to possible rain showers and thunderstorms, according to Environment Canada.
“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” the agency said in various weather alerts.
A number of regions in southern Quebec are under severe thunderstorm watch with Environment Canada warning of strong winds.
“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” read several advisories.
