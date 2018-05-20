

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





As the floodwaters are beginning to drop in B.C.’s flood-ravaged Boundary region, the scale of the destruction is just beginning to be understood.

On Saturday, the Canadian Armed Forces were finally able to reach some properties that had been inaccessible because of the floodwaters for more than a week, allowing evacuees the first looks at the damage the flooding has inflicted on their properties.

Lenora Stauffer is one of over a thousand evacuees who had to leave their homes. Her family farm was destroyed, taking not only her home, but her animals too.

“Our cows had just given birth,” Stauffer told CTV Vancouver. “The calves drowned. The mother cows drowned. We never did find the calves.”

While the damage can never be undone, it seems like further damage to the area might be avoided.

Though multiple flood warnings are still in effect, the second surge of flooding that was expected on Friday and Saturday was avoided thanks to lower temperatures, and less rainfall than was expected.

“There was a rain event that missed us, or largely missed us anyways,” said Dale Heriot, Grand Forks fire chief. “So that's provided us some relief and we've seen the rivers drop quite a bit.”

With evacuation orders still in place for about 3,000 residents in the Kootenay Boundary area, the focus in many of the no-go zones is damage assessment. About 20 rapid damage assessment teams are investigating homes, to try and help officials determine when and where evacuees can return safely.

While the worst may be over in Grand Forks, significant danger remains in the Fraser Valley, with residents on alert to evacuate in the days to come.

Some of the troops stationed in Grand Forks will be moved in the coming days to try and help prepare the area, where significant danger remains. Water levels remain near record highs, and will potentially rise again on Monday.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Sarah MacDonald and the Canadian Press