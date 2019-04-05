

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





Syrian parents who fled with their six children to get a second chance in Canada are now struggling to look after their family as they cope with devastating health issues.

“The main reason we decided to come was really for the future of our children. We had to flee the war in Syria. We lost our home, we lost almost everything,” said father Sami Alnaimy, through an interpreter.

After spending months in a refugee camp in Jordan, the family was accepted by Canada and settled in Calgary in December 2015. Soon after, Sami faced serious heart surgery. Then came even more frightening news in 2018.

Mother Rounza Alnaimy was diagnosed with amyotropic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a fatal neurological condition. Rounza has deteriorated rapidly and can no longer move, speak, breathe or swallow.

“Even though Rounza's life is coming to an end, she still has six beautiful children that deserve to live a happy life,” Aseel Qazzaz, a friend of the family, wrote on a GoFundMe page she’s established to raise money to bring Sami’s relatives to Canada.

“My health isn’t the best,” said Alnaimy through Qazzaz. “I had to undergo open heart surgery not that long ago. Because I went through a very difficult surgery, it puts me at risk of strokes and other heart complications.”

The Alanimys have no other family in Canada.

“It has been such a stressful time. I’m really worried about the kids if something were to happen to me.”

The family’s six children range in age from two to 13 years old and the two eldest girls have missed a significant amount of school to assist the household while their father cared (cares?) for their mother around the clock.

“One of them would go to school, the other one would stay home to care for her younger siblings and to take care of her mom if her dad needs to stop to get groceries,” said Qazzaz. “They’ve also been the ones who are cleaning and doing laundry and trying to cook – to basically do everything.”

Madleen Alnaimy, 11, says she cleans the house and takes care of her sisters.

“I’m sad about my mom and dad because my mom is, like, really sick and she’s in the hospital,” said Fatima Alnaimy, 9.

According to the GoFundMe page, doctors initially believed Rounza would have two to five years to live, but now it’s believed she only has a few months.

Efforts are underway to bring Sami’s parents and a sister and brother to Calgary. They live as refugees in Lebanon. It could take three to four months for that to happen.

“I’m mainly worried about the kids and what would happen to them. I fear that something might slow the process of bringing my family here because I need them, the kids need them,” said Alnaimy.

Qazzaz says the Mennonite Central Committee has donated $10,000 and five sponsors have been secured to help the process of bringing Sami’s relatives to Canada.

“In the middle of all this misery, it gave us hope,” said Saima Jamal, co-founder of the Calgary Immigrant Support Society. “It gave the community a hope, it gave this family hope that five strangers came and saved us.”

A GoFundMe campaign, ALS Patient’s Family Sponsorship Fund, has raised more than $38,000 of a $46,000 goal.