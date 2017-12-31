

CTVNews.ca Staff





Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating a pedestrian-involved collision after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Torbram Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. after receiving calls about a pedestrian who was hit in the area.

When police arrived on scene, a man, identified as a 34-year-old Caledon resident, was found suffering from serious injuries.

He was immediately taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the major collision and forensic units attended the scene and determined that there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

Homicide detectives are now leading the investigation.

“We are canvassing the area. We are speaking to witnesses. We are also urging anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police,” Const. Bally Saini said at the scene Sunday.

No suspect information is being released at this time.