The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 5:11PM EDT
BOYLE, Alta. -- A highway detour is in place and homes have been evacuated due to a crash involving a semi hauling hydrochloric acid northeast of Edmonton.
RCMP say the rig was the only vehicle involved in the crash and that the driver is OK, but that some hazardous material has been released.
The crash happened on Highway 831, about three kilometres south of Boyle, Alta., and traffic is being diverted to other roads to avoid the scene.
Police say that people in several nearby homes were told to leave as a precaution.
They say hazardous material technicians are on their way to the crash.
