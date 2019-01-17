Homeowners falling behind growing threat of climate-related catastrophe: study
A house along the Clyde River in South Western Nova Scotia on Tuesday, November 9th, 2010, is partly submerged as flood waters continue to surge after several days of heavy rain hit the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Dembeck
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 2:39PM EST
A coast-to-coast study finds Canadians aren't keeping up with the need to protect their homes against catastrophic events made more common by climate change.
The study from the University of Waterloo points out that insurance claims from weather-driven problems like floods have more than quadrupled over the last decade -- even after taking rising real estate prices into account.
The study from the university's climate adaptation centre adds that the number of homes that are uninsurable for flood risk is also beginning to grow.
It says there are a range of easy, inexpensive measures people can take to keep their homes dry.
They can be as simple as ensuring rainspouts drain far enough away or installing a sump pump with a backup power supply.
The study found that less than 10 per cent of eligible homeowners take advantage of municipal flood-proofing grants.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Homeowners falling behind growing threat of climate-related catastrophe: study
- Woman survives after runaway snowmobile crashes into home, lands on her
- St. Albert man wins $7.9M: Meet Alberta's newest multi-millionaire
- Gender discrimination persists in Canada's Indian Act, UN committee rules
- Assault suspects may have catcalled victim's girlfriend, sparking New Year's fight: police