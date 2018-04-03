

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Manitoba mother is wondering why it took multiple calls to 911 before police arrived to help after a paranoid woman, apparently high on drugs, broke into her home.

Brandon resident Brittany Bergwall says that last Thursday evening, she was preparing dinner with her husband and 11-year-old daughter, when she heard a loud crash at her back door. Seconds later, a woman came “flying in.”

Bergwall says the woman, who had no shoes on, was frantic and yelling that people were chasing her and trying to kill her. The woman demanded to call 911, so Bergwall handed her a phone.

“We just let her make the call and they had told her that police were on the way,” she told CTV Winnipeg.

Bergwall sent her daughter to her room while she and her husband tried to calm the woman down.

“I don’t think it probably would’ve went well for us had we tried to, say, throw her out or something like that,” she explained.

“…So she was waiting here -- not so patiently -- pacing back and forth and shaking, and ducking under the windows, thinking that people were going to see her waiting for police to come.”

But the police didn’t quickly come. After 20 minutes, Bergwall’s husband placed a second call to 911. Still, no one arrived. So Bergwall contacted a co-worker via text message, who also called 911.

By the time police finally arrived at the home, more than 45 minutes had gone by.

“I think that’s probably a longer response time than would be warranted in a situation like that,” said Bergwall.

“…I just wish they had managed to get her out of my house a little sooner,” she added.

The Brandon Police Service says the first 911 call came in at 6:44 p.m. that night, the second call was made at 7:09, and the third call at 7:24 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the home at 7:24 p.m. and arrived minutes later, at 7:33 p.m.

The woman was arrested for allegedly breaching the peace, but will not face any charges from breaking into Bergwall’s home.

It’s not clear why police weren’t sent to the house sooner. Neither the Brandon Police Service nor the city’s emergency communications department would offer comment Monday, due to the Easter holiday.

Bergwall said she will be contacting police this week to get an explanation.

With a report by CTV Winnipeg Josh Crabb