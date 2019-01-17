Home daycare provider in Ottawa charged in alleged assaults of two children
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 3:59PM EST
Ottawa police say a home daycare provider is facing 10 charges relating to alleged assaults involving two young children.
They say officers learned of the allegations at the end of 2018.
Police say the alleged assaults happened at the daycare in the woman's home in mid-2012.
Police say Luzia Arruda, 30, of Ottawa is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon.
She has also been charged with six counts of assault.
Investigators say there may be other people affected.
