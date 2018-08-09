Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at age 96
Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman is interviewed by CTV Atlantic on Jan. 25, 2015.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 7:22AM EDT
HALIFAX -- Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman, who spent the last 30 years speaking to young people about his experience in concentration camps, has died.
Riteman's obituary says he passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning in Halifax at the age of 96.
Riteman was born in Poland and as a teenager, his family was captured by the Nazis.
He became prisoner 98706 and was held captive in numerous camps including Auschwitz, Birkenau, and Dachau.
After the war, he made his way to surviving relatives in Newfoundland, where he built an import trading company and eventually expanded his operations to Halifax in 1979.
But it wasn't until 1988 that he started speaking about his experience in concentration camps, to counter claims that what the Nazis had done was exaggerated.
He has spent the last three decades speaking to students, churches and other organizations, spreading the message: "It is better to love than to hate."
Riteman was a recipient of the Order of Nova Scotia, the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, and held several honorary university doctorates.
His funeral will be held today at Cruikshank's Halifax Funeral Home at 2 p.m.
