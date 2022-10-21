Hoggard case highlights barriers for sexual assault victims in coming forward: advocate
Warning: This story discusses sexual assault
In the wake of musician Jacob Hoggard being sentenced to five years in jail for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, one advocate says the drawn-out case highlights the challenges victims face in coming forward.
“(The survivor) talked about how because of the delays, she had to relive this experience for much longer than she should have, and I think, will five years make her feel like she's got justice? Probably not,” Bailey Reid, a sexual violence prevention advocate based in Ottawa, told CTV National News.
She’s concerned that a combination of traumatizing elements in this case — its duration, its public element and aspects of the defence — may actually make more sexual assault survivors hesitant to report in the future.
“I think this would discourage women from coming forward,” she said.
The sentencing came Thursday after Hoggard was found guilty in June of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman six years ago in a hotel room.
Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts said she accepted the woman’s account in its entirety, and described the rape as involving “gratuitous violence.”
The Crown had asked for a sentence of six to seven years, while the defence suggested Hoggard only be jailed for three to four years.
“In terms of the sentencing, I always think about survivors and to me, the most important thing is that the survivors get the outcome that they are seeking,” Reid said.
“From what I heard of the survivors’ statements and the impact statements that were read in the court, I don't know that five years would have been enough to see justice.”
Just hours after he was sentenced on Thursday, Hoggard attended a bail hearing and was later granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal of his conviction.
This means he won’t be facing jail time just yet.
The judge ultimately decided that Hoggard did not present enough of a risk to society to keep him behind bars until the appeal came to court, and Reid said that some of the reasoning presented was frustrating to hear.
At one point, the discussion in the courtroom turned to psychological assessments and whether or not Hoggard had “some sot of paraphilia that we can account this violence to, some sort of mental sickness,” Reid said — a framing that she thinks is completely unhelpful.
“Sexual violence happens, again, from people all across the board,” she said, explaining that framing it as the result of a “paraphilia” can be damaging.
While assessing his potential threat level to society, the judge mentioned that Hoggard’s loss of status as a musician due to this sexual assault case means that he won’t have the same access to potential victims in the future.
Reid felt this wasn’t relevant in assessing his potential to re-offend.
“We know that he could still meet women anywhere and cause harm,” she said. “They said that he's grown and matured and learned things — (but) to chalk the attacks that his survivors faced up to just not knowing, I don't think is true. I think he did know, and I think a lot of people maybe knew and had a role to play.”
Reid said it felt hugely important to hear the judge say she believed the woman who recounted her sexual assault, pointing out that in some cases, judges themselves cast doubt on survivors.
“I think hearing a judge say ‘I believe you’ was really powerful,” Reid said.
“However, it was also balanced with a lot of character praise of Jacob Hoggard. That was problematic to me, and I thought for a lot of the survivors who came forward — and the ones who didn't come forward — hearing those kinds of comments from a judge was probably really negatively impactful.”
At one point, the conversation turned to Hoggard’s vegetable garden, and how he donated vegetables to his community — a fact irrelevant to his crime, Reid said.
“It’s a problem when we think of sexual violence in a ‘good or bad person’ dichotomy,” she said.
“People can cause harm, and gendered harm particularly, and also grow vegetables. So we can't just say because he gave vegetables to his neighbours, there's no way he could have done this harm.”
A RE-TRAUMATIZING PROCESS
In her impact statement, the Ottawa woman said her life was “shattered” by this assault, and the court case was hugely difficult.
“I was shown a video of a woman that wasn’t even me and berated until I said it was,” she said in the statement. “No one should ever have to endure the cruelty I faced in this court room.”
Victims have to tell police what happened to them first, risking police officers downplaying their assault, Reid said, and then repeat it in court while being questioned as a witness.
“Then to have to come back in an appeal if the appeal is granted and there is another trial — these are all really huge barriers for reporting sexual violence,” she said.
“I think we also have to think about how the justice system is accessible to different women. So if you're a white woman, versus if you're a racialized woman, if you're a woman with a disability, if you're a trans or non-binary person, these are all identities that shape the way you experience the justice system.”
Sexual assault crisis lines, and a list of other resources, can be found here.
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister
Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears tense exchange over request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
The lawyer for Ottawa's former police chief says the number of officers needed to clear the "Freedom Convoy" wasn't "pulled out of a hat," despite concerns expressed by a senior Ontario Provincial Police officer.
BREAKING | Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season
Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at how where the jobs are and how you can apply.
Hacker who stole Ed Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months
A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
