Hockey world grieves Guy Lafleur's passing, celebrates his legacy

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks on the death of hockey great Guy Lafleur during a news conference in Montreal, Friday, April 22, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks on the death of hockey great Guy Lafleur during a news conference in Montreal, Friday, April 22, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.

