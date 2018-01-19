

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- HMCS Charlottetown is due back in port today following a six-month deployment overseas.

The Halifax-based frigate is returning home after taking part in exercises in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas as part of Operation Reassurance.

HMCS St. John's and its 240-member crew left earlier this week to replace the Charlottetown in the training and deterrence mission.

HMCS Charlottetown joined the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 in August 2017, participated in two major exercises, worked with 13 navies and visited 11 ports.

A statement from the Department of National Defence says the exercises strengthened the allies' abilities to combine international assets in joint maritime operations.

HMCS Charlottetown also took part in an operation to boost security and facilitate economic activities for civilian vessels in the Mediterranean, where it hailed 82 vessels.