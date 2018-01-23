

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 12-year-old Winnipeg girl who was hit in the head with a piece of shrapnel needs help finding a proof of a car crash after Manitoba Public Insurance denied her family’s claim for benefits.

Jordyn Snyder says a red SUV and a beige car collided as she was standing at an intersection near the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport on Thursday afternoon. A piece of debris from the collision hit her in the head.

“It kind of looked like an explosion happened, but without all the fire,” Snyder told CTV Winnipeg.

Shannon Folk, Snyder’s mother, says doctors told her daughter she might have a moderate concussion and shouldn’t be left alone for the next two weeks.

To help cover the costs of home during that time, Folk filed a claim with Manitoba Public Insurance, but the agency did not have a record of the crash.

MPI told CTV Winnipeg there are some benefits Snyder is eligible to receive, such as physiotherapy -- which Snyder has already claimed -- but there are additional benefits she can claim with a record of the crash. MPI says it needs licence plate numbers or the names of the drivers.

The City of Winnipeg does not have a traffic camera at the intersection, so the family is hoping someone will come forward with pictures or a video of the crash.

“I don't want anything to happen to (the drivers),” said Folk. “I just want them to provide the information we need to make sure (my daughter's) cared for.”

“(She) was only two feet from where it happened. She could’ve died. And then where would we be?”

When visiting the intersection on Monday, CTV Winnipeg found several pieces of debris on the side of the road.

Winnipeg police say they have no record of a collision at the intersection on Thursday afternoon.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonell