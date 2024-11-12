History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

BREAKING Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, who helped the provincial NDP return to power after 16 years on the sidelines, has died.
Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.
"You look at the maps and you see old Halifax of 1878,” said Fowler. “We've layered that over the modern city, and you compare what was there and what is there now."
Fowler is leading a study that measures urban change as an academic exercise. He concedes, construction and development are part of the natural evolution for all cities in North America.
"Cities have always been about change and are very dynamic, and that's OK,” said Fowler. “But in a historic city like Halifax, we have to be deliberate about that change and be intelligent about it or we'll wake up in a city that doesn't look like anything we know."
Many buildings have disappeared.
Fowler’s research has uncovered that Halifax had almost 8,931 buildings in 1878. Since then, only 1,143 have survived, which is an attrition rate of 87.2 per cent.
Historian Blair Beed hopes these findings serve as a wake-up to spark concern for those who wish to preserve Halifax's heritage.
"We have just not evaluated the buildings to say which ones are old and which ones are historically old and we want to keep,” said Beed.
Fowler said there have been many changes in Halifax over the decades, but it should be noted it still remains a city rich in history.
"There is a lot preserved in certain places,” said Fowler. “The rate of attrition, or the attrition across the city is not in uniform."
Based on his research, Fowler has determined that some pockets of the city have been well preserved, while other areas have undergone dramatic change, with large areas torn down and rebuilt.
Fowler hopes his study leads to a slow-down in the rate of change in the future which could lead to an effort to preserve some of Halifax’s older buildings.
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, who helped the provincial NDP return to power after 16 years on the sidelines, has died.
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
Canada's postal workers could walk off the job or the company could lock them out as soon as 12:01 a.m. ET Friday if the union and the company don't reach an agreement. Here are tips for shoppers and businesses.
The teenager who contracted Canada’s first-ever human case of avian influenza is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Bev Priestman is out as coach of the Canadian women's soccer team in the wake of an independent report into the Olympic drone-spying scandal.
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
A person has died following a crash involving a drunk driver in Prince George.
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, who helped the provincial NDP return to power after 16 years on the sidelines, has died.
The teenager who contracted Canada’s first-ever human case of avian influenza is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Police have released new video footage that shows a vehicle speeding through a red light and crashing into another vehicle in Markham after its driver was reportedly struck by a rock and rendered unconscious.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to see a bilateral trade deal between Canada and the U.S. if Mexico doesn’t crack down on “unfair” Chinese auto imports into North America.
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
A young gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
If you're a fan of Christmas lights and holiday celebrations, there are lots of events in Calgary to take in.
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says the federal government currently has no plans to intervene in negotiations after the union representing Canada Post workers issued a 72-hour strike notice.
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
Postal workers could walk off the job or Canada Post could lock them out as soon as 12:01 a.m. Friday if they don't reach an agreement.
Two Ottawa community health centres have announced their intention to open Homelessness and Addition Recovery Treatment (HART) hubs to support people experiencing homelessness and addiction.
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
A Quebec civil liberties group says it intends to push forward with legal action after the Supreme Court of Canada responded to its translation demand by simply removing thousands of unilingual judgments from its website.
A Quebec provincial police officer has been suspended for 15 days without pay after throwing part of a young motorcycle accident victim's skull into a ravine in 2021.
Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a Beaumont home they say has been the subject of multiple police complaints this year.
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, who helped the provincial NDP return to power after 16 years on the sidelines, has died.
A 16-year-old is one of two people arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Edmonton and Sherwood Park.
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party has filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia, accusing a Progressive Conservative candidate of trying to buy votes by allegedly handing out gift cards outside of a Tim Hortons.
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt confirmed today that her newly elected Liberal government will draft a carbon pricing plan that will be submitted for Ottawa's approval.
A mix of wet snow, rain, and drizzle continues across the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures will fall to below freezing for most of the region. Any standing wet surfaces could turn icy early Wednesday morning.
The City of Winnipeg is alerting the public of service changes if Canada Post workers walk off the job.
A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.
Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a man was fatally assaulted on a North End street.
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is sharing more details regarding a fatal rollover in Moose Jaw late this week.
Grammy nominated artist Jelly Roll will be coming to the Queen City in March.
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in for a rescue on Monday after a man got stuck inside a garbage truck.
Work is underway to build a new parade float for the KW Santa Claus Parade.
Ontario Provincial Police are trying to locate two people who disappeared into a wooded area after a collision in Erin.
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
Saskatoon police stats show incidents of property damage like smashed windows have risen in some neighbourhoods over most of the last five years, leaving businesses coping with the cost.
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in for a rescue on Monday after a man got stuck inside a garbage truck.
Jelly Roll is coming to Saskatoon.
The 18-year-old man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend in Cobalt last week was sentenced to house arrest five days before the Nov. 3 assault.
Dozens of 'Justice for Kaylie' supporters rally Tuesday morning during the first court hearing for the northern Ontario man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend.
City staff in Greater Sudbury have received numerous requests from residents to have automated speed enforcement cameras set up in their neighbourhoods.
Nearly a year ago, Loubani was arrested and charged with mischief for spraying ketchup on the exterior of Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office. He spent a night at the holding cells inside London Police Service Headquarters.
Drivers and community members will be increased police presence in the Township of Southwold for a fail to remain at collision investigation.
A residential fire in Ingersoll this morning drew emergency crews to extinguish a blaze that caused extensive damage to the rear of the home.
South Simcoe police were called to a residence in an Innisfil neighbourhood on Friday for medical service involving an infant.
Police closed the Highway 400 south exit ramp to Highway 88 in Bradford following a commercial vehicle rollover late Tuesday morning.
Police are investigating a report of a robbery after two suspects approached an individual waiting at a Barrie bus shelter Monday night.
Five years after a fire forced residents to flee Westcourt Place in Windsor, the high-rise remains vacant, leaving former tenants like Steven Shpak grappling with loss, frustration, and unanswered questions.
A driver is facing charges after two pedestrians were killed in a collision in May.
An Ontario woman is facing multiple charges in Texas after deputies allegedly found stolen firearms, a prohibited rifle and ammunition in her possession during a traffic stop.
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, who helped the provincial NDP return to power after 16 years on the sidelines, has died.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses in a hit-and-run that left a 60-year-old skateboarder seriously injured on Monday.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
If you were at the cenotaph Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge, you may have caught a glimpse of our Dory Rossiter there on crutches.
Canadians across the country spent Monday paying tribute to the soldiers who have fought and died while serving Canada.
The Southern Alberta Recreation Association is officially announcing the Town of Taber as next year’s host for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say three employees were attacked while at work Monday, receiving multiple blows to their heads before the suspect was subdued.
The 18-year-old man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend in Cobalt last week was sentenced to house arrest five days before the Nov. 3 assault.
A 33-year-old has been charged after police responded to an arson call on Queen Street West on Nov. 7 in Sault Ste. Marie.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says the federal government currently has no plans to intervene in negotiations after the union representing Canada Post workers issued a 72-hour strike notice.
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
The teenager who contracted Canada’s first-ever human case of avian influenza is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Details of a proposed law to legalize assisted dying in England and Wales have been published, rekindling debate on the controversial topic ahead of a vote in Parliament later this month.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
The federal government is opening a research centre that will study risks posed by artificial intelligence technology.
Artificial intelligence tools can now superimpose a person’s face onto a nude body, or manipulate existing photos to make it look as if a person is not wearing clothes. Here's how to protect yourself.
African elephants are Earth's largest land animals, remarkable mammals that are very intelligent and highly social. They also are in peril.
Canada's major film and TV unions are pressuring Telefilm to only fund productions that sign collective agreements.
Eminem, Boy George, George Clinton, Sheryl Crow, Janet Jackson, the Doobie Brothers, N.W.A. and Alanis Morissette are among the nominees for the 2025 class at the Songwriters Hall of Fame, an eclectic group of rap, rock, hip-hop and pop pioneers.
Timothee Chalamet has shared a story that makes clear women in Hollywood aren't the only ones being judged for their physical appearances.
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says the federal government currently has no plans to intervene in negotiations after the union representing Canada Post workers issued a 72-hour strike notice.
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
Chris Wallace says he's leaving CNN after three years and, at age 77, is eager to see what a transformed media environment has to offer.
My Little Pony finally made it to the winner's circle.
In the Australian city Geelong, just south of Melbourne, thousands are lining up for the rare chance to see – and smell – an unusual plant.
Britain, birthplace of rail transport, will get its first ever luxury sleeper train touring England and Wales next summer.
Bev Priestman is out as coach of the Canadian women's soccer team in the wake of an independent report into the Olympic drone-spying scandal.
After a homestand that featured two shutouts and four straight wins, the Winnipeg Jets are looking to channel that success on the road, as they have one game on home ice for the rest of November.
Christine Sinclair played her final professional match Saturday night, capping off a career that saw the Canadian superstar win three professional league titles, an Olympic gold medal and finish with the most international goals, men or women, in soccer history.
Select Porsche owners in Canada have been told to stop driving their cars immediately and to seek repairs after an issue was identified that could cause wheels to separate from vehicles.
A driver's trip from London, Ont. to Ottawa to visit their girlfriend ended in a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 417, according to police.
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.