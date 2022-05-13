'Historic visit:' Indigenous groups welcome the Pope's planned Canadian tour
Indigenous groups are welcoming news that Pope Francis plans to visit Canada this summer following his apology last month for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
The Vatican said Friday that the pontiff is to stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut, and that the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit are to act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
The Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations is working with The Holy See to plan the Pope's stop in Alberta, Grand Chief George Arcand said in a statement.
Edmonton is part of Treaty 6 territory, which spans central Alberta and Saskatchewan.
"I recognize the impact the Pope's visit will have in Treaty 6, to the survivors, their families and communities," Arcand said. "It is my hope we are on a path to healing and that survivors' truths are validated with this historic visit to our territories."
Grand Chief Remy Vincent of the Huron-Wendat Nation in Wendake, Que., said Friday's announcement had been relatively well-received.
Wendake is an independent municipality but its two enclaves are surrounded by Quebec City.
"We must expect nothing less from the Church than to come to our territories here, in Quebec and in Canada, to apologize to the First Nations for the horrors that were committed and have been brought to light in recent years," he said in an interview Friday.
Vincent said he expects to meet Francis, but there has been no real interest from the community to have him visit Wendake.
"We're not a very religious community," he said. "It's also controversial here. You can't hide it. There are people who are still very resentful, who are still bitter about what happened."
The Archbishop of Quebec, Cardinal Gerald Lacroix, said it will be a "true joy" to welcome the Pope and that the visit will build on the church's efforts toward reconciliation.
"We've got to find a better way to live together and respect each other and be proud of who we are, our cultures, our languages, our way of expressing our faith. This will be very helpful," he said.
The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs urged a change in itinerary to include the former Kamloops Residential School site. It's been almost a year since potential graves were discovered there in the first of what would be other shocking discoveries in Western Canada.
"First Nations in British Columbia have a profound sense of disappointment that after all of the ... trauma and concern over missing children and unmarked burials at the Catholic operated residential schools, there will be no visit to any of those sites," the chiefs said in a statement.
An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools in Canada and more than 60 per cent of the schools were run by the Catholic Church.
On April 1, after meetings over several days with First Nations, Inuit and Metis groups at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized for the deplorable conduct of church members involved in residential schools. He also said he would visit Canada.
Indigenous delegates had told the Pope that they expected an apology to be delivered on Canadian soil.
The Metis National Council reiterated the need for a papal apology and also called for a commitment to act on truth, reconciliation, justice and healing.
President Cassidy Caron said the council wasn't consulted on the location choices.
"We hope that the Vatican will work closely with us in the spirit of reconciliation to ensure that there is adequate resourcing for any and all survivors who wish to attend," Caron said in a statement.
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said the Vatican selected the three cities based on the length of the trip, the vast size of Canada and the health of the 85-year-old pontiff.
Archbishop Richard Smith of Edmonton, general coordinator of the trip for the conference, said the Pope is limited in how he can travel. He can no longer ride in helicopters and can't be in a vehicle for more than an hour. He must also rest between events.
It is expected that Francis, despite his limitations, will travel to a former residential school site.
Smith said a formal program is to be developed with Indigenous partners.
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller said it's important for Pope Francis to hear directly from survivors as it "not only offers an opportunity to apologize ... but also to develop better practices as to how you move forward."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that the visit would not be possible without the "bravery and determination of the survivors, Indigenous leaders and youth who shared their stories" last month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2022.
With files from Jacob Serebrin in Montreal
----
If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.
Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Brewster Inc. faces 8 provincial charges after fatal Columbia Icefield rollover
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
Canada seeing some baby formula shortages, but store brands, interim policy on other imports helping
A major infant formula recall by the U.S. manufacturer of Similac has exacerbated ongoing pandemic-related supply issues for some Canadian retailers, according to the Retail Council of Canada, while other stores have generally been able to keep shelves stocked, with any shortages mostly temporary.
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Climate change reveals dark secrets as human remains found in receding Lake Mead
In the American West, the second-largest man-made reservoir has dropped to historic lows due to drought. Water flowing down the Colorado River fills Lake Mead, which is now drying up.
B.C. mining corp says caught unaware by downpour that flooded Burkina mine
Executives at Canada-based Trevali Mining Corp said the company was caught unawares by a torrential downpour during the dry season last month in Burkina Faso that left eight men trapped underground in its Perkoa zinc mine.
'Very surreal environment': Canada's ambassador in Ukraine outlines embassy's limitations
Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza says that while she's back working at the embassy in Kyiv, the situation on the ground is still 'very surreal,' and that the limited staff present are focused on 'face-to-face' diplomacy while most requests for assistance are being told to seek help online.
'Historic visit:' Indigenous groups welcome the Pope's planned Canadian tour
Indigenous groups are welcoming news that Pope Francis plans to visit Canada this summer following his apology last month for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
BREAKING | Brewster Inc. faces 8 provincial charges after fatal Columbia Icefield rollover
The provincial government announced that the company offering tours of the Columbia Icefield faces eight charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act relating to the fatal July 2020 rollover.
NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood
Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Toronto
-
The best places and time to watch the rare 'super flower blood moon' in Ontario
A rare total lunar eclipse is upon us and people in Ontario are uniquely positioned to see what's known as a 'super flower blood moon' this Sunday night.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the “cheapest home in the GTA”—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | How one of Toronto's most famous chefs turns junk food gourmet with his son
Susur Lee, the Iron Chef and Toronto-based restaurateur, is better known on TikTok as Jet Bent-Lee’s father – the one who turns junk food into gourmet meals.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Shooting between cars on Queensway injures two people
Two people were injured after gunfire was exchanged between two moving cars on the Queensway Thursday afternoon, police said.
-
You can now pay for home renovations and internet in Ottawa with crypto currency
Home renovation company OakWood Designers and Builders is giving its customers a Bitcoin payment option.
Barrie
-
Tourism industry leaves pandemic behind, faces new challenges
Summer-like temperatures have arrived in Ontario, bringing an added boost to local tourism.
-
Georgian Legacy prepares for inaugural cruise
The Georgian Legacy prepares to leave the Penetanguishene harbour and cruise around the 30,000 islands of Georgian Bay next week.
-
Off-duty officer and paramedic free occupants trapped in overturned vehicle in creek
An off-duty officer and off-duty paramedic rushed to help two people trapped inside an overturned vehicle in a small creek after a collision near Orangeville.
Kitchener
-
Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road
Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.
-
Bikers converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th
As of 12 p.m., OPP estimated over 100,000 people were already in Port Dover with more expected to arrive throughout the day.
-
Multiple motorcycle crashes, one fatal, reported near Port Dover
Provincial police responded to multiple crashes involving motorcycles, as tens of thousands of people attended a Friday the 13th rally in Port Dover.
London
-
London Police Service dog seriously injured, more than $10,000 worth of drugs seized
Two men from London, Ont. are facing multiple charges following a weapons investigation Thursday evening that resulted in a London Police Service dog sustaining serious injuries.
-
Bikers converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th
As of 12 p.m., OPP estimated over 100,000 people were already in Port Dover with more expected to arrive throughout the day.
-
Mother and child escape London townhome fire
Witnesses say a woman and a small child escaped a townhome fire in the city’s west end Friday morning.
Windsor
-
WECHU still recommends indoor masking after province denies request to make it mandatory
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is continuing to recommend indoor mask after the province denied their request to make it mandatory again.
-
Horwath touts plan for seniors in Chatham-Kent stop
New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath was in Chatham-Kent on Friday, touting her plan to help seniors live at home longer and get the healthcare they need.
-
Windsor high school student's 'artificial pancreas' prototype lands accolades
A Windsor high school student is heading to a national science fair competition after winning local accolades for her “artificial pancreas” prototype, which could make diabetes easier to manage.
Montreal
-
Quebec English election debate nixed after two leaders, including Legault, decline to attend
The only English-language debate planned for Quebec's fall election has been called off after two party leaders, including Premier François Legault, said they wouldn't take part.
-
Quebec is lifting its mask mandate in most places; where are they still required?
As of Saturday, Quebec's face mask mandate will be lifted in most indoor settings as public health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving across the province.
-
U.S. teen injured in Laval drive-by shooting gets visit from police officer who saved him
A 14-year-old boy from the U.S. who was shot in a drive-by shooting in Laval last weekend was scheduled to be airlifted back home to Boston Thursday with a bullet still lodged into his spine.
Atlantic
-
'It's ridiculous': Gas is now selling for $2 in every Maritime province
Drivers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are paying more at the pumps after gas prices went up overnight in both provinces.
-
Questions linger for mother as monument for lost fishermen is erected in Nova Scotia
Questions about how a scallop dragger sank suddenly in 2020 are lingering for a crew member's mother, who this week installed a stone monument close to where the boat was lost.
-
Crews battling wildfire in Musquodoboit area; burn ban in effect across Nova Scotia
Provincial fire crews, a helicopter, and several fire departments are responding to a wildfire in the Musquodoboit area of Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood
Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.
-
83-year-old Winnipeg man saves small dog from coyote
A Winnipeg man sprung into action to save his dog after it was attacked by a coyote in the evening earlier this week.
-
Where Manitobans can watch Sunday's total lunar eclipse
A total lunar eclipse is expected to shine above most of Canada Sunday night, and Manitobans may have the best vantage point.
Calgary
-
‘Senseless act of violence': Family mourns loss of Calgary mother Angela McKenzie
Forty-year-old Angela McKenzie, a mother of five, died on Tuesday in what police have called a 'road rage incident.'
-
MRU prof victim 'very disappointed' after Supreme Court upholds extreme intoxication defence
The Supreme Court of Canada has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who consumed psilocybin — better known as magic mushrooms — before attacking a woman in her southwest home, and also ruled the law cannot bar the defence of extreme intoxication for violent offences.
-
'It's amazing': Lethbridge farmer shocked by birth of rare quintuplet lambs
Ken Leenstra was beyond surprised when he had realized that one of his ewes gave birth to five baby lambs on May 5.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Brewster Inc. faces 8 provincial charges after fatal Columbia Icefield rollover
The provincial government announced that the company offering tours of the Columbia Icefield faces eight charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act relating to the fatal July 2020 rollover.
-
A preview of Edmonton's 2022 construction season: First big steps to be taken on Valley Line West and more
The final construction season of the city's four-year budget cycle will kick off a number of big projects.
-
'We have to be ready': Soldiers take part in military exercise in Alta. as Ukraine conflict continues
The Canadian Armed Forces biggest military training exercise is underway in Alberta, and as soldiers watch the conflict unfold in Ukraine, it has a more serious tone than previous years.
Vancouver
-
Pope's visit excludes B.C.; Indigenous chiefs express 'profound sense of disappointment'
Leaders of British Columbia's First Nations say they're disappointed in the Pope's itinerary for an upcoming visit to Canada.
-
Video shows 15-year-old assaulted inside Vancouver mall
Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted – seemingly at random – at busy Vancouver mall.
-
Should there be 'family-only' sections on transit? Recommendations aimed at increasing ridership
The addition of "family-only" compartments on public transit was among several ideas recently proposed to TransLink to increase ridership among women and female-presenting passengers.
Politics
-
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
-
'Very surreal environment': Canada's ambassador in Ukraine outlines embassy's limitations
Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza says that while she's back working at the embassy in Kyiv, the situation on the ground is still 'very surreal,' and that the limited staff present are focused on 'face-to-face' diplomacy while most requests for assistance are being told to seek help online.
-
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Health
-
Canada seeing some baby formula shortages, but store brands, interim policy on other imports helping
A major infant formula recall by the U.S. manufacturer of Similac has exacerbated ongoing pandemic-related supply issues for some Canadian retailers, according to the Retail Council of Canada, while other stores have generally been able to keep shelves stocked, with any shortages mostly temporary.
-
Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake
Hundreds of health care workers gathered outside a Nashville courthouse on Friday to protest the sentencing of a former Tennessee nurse facing up to eight years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient.
-
Thousands attend annual anti-abortion rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators descended on Parliament Hill Thursday, as a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision brings renewed attention to the issue on both sides of the border.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how to watch Sunday's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse
Sky watchers will be treated to a 'super blood moon' next week as a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon is expected to be visible across most of Canada on Sunday night. CTVNews.ca has some tips on how to catch the astronomical event.
-
Moon goes blood red this weekend: 'Eclipse for the Americas'
A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America.
-
Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon
For the first time, scientists have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA's Apollo astronauts.
Entertainment
-
Kendrick Lamar raps about trans relatives in a new song sparking both praise and criticism
In the song 'Auntie Diaries,' off Kendrick Lamar's new record 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,' Lamar raps about his uncle and cousin -- depicted as two important, beloved figures in his life -- who are both trans.
-
Kelly Osbourne is pregnant with her first child
Reality TV star Kelly Osbourne has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
-
Movie reviews: 'Senior Year' is a messy comedy that never finds its pace
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Senior Year,' 'The Last Victim' and 'Firestarter.'
Business
-
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on US$44B deal
Tesla billionaire Elon Musk has put his plan to buy Twitter on what he called a temporary 'hold,' raising fresh doubts about whether he'll proceed with the US$44 billion acquisition.
-
Remote work highlights challenge of balancing employer surveillance and privacy
Last month, Ontario became the first province to pass a new transparency law requiring companies to establish policies to tell their employees if and how they are being electronically monitored while at work, a topic that has become more prevalent as much of the workforce has moved to remote work.
-
Here's how expensive gas is predicted to be in Metro Vancouver this weekend
Metro Vancouver drivers are being warned to expect another price jump at the pumps this weekend.
Lifestyle
-
A nonspeaking valedictorian with autism shares her voice in commencement address
Rollins College valedictorian Elizabeth Bonker, who is nonspeaking and has autism, gave a remarkable address during her school's recent commencement ceremony in Winter Park, Florida.
-
A trifle for the queen: U.K. unveils Jubilee pudding winner
A 31-year-old copywriter's seven-layer lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle beat 5,000 desserts in a U.K.-wide competition to become the official pudding of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
-
Zeus, a Great Dane from Texas, is the world's tallest dog
A Great Dane has been crowned the world's tallest living dog by Guinness World Records.
Sports
-
Impressive runs for Andreescu, Shapovalov end in Rome quarterfinals
If there were any lingering questions about who is the new dominant force in women's tennis, Iga Swiatek put that to rest with a 7-6 (2), 6-0 victory over 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals and extend her winning streak to 26 matches.
-
Former champion Amir Khan announces retirement from boxing
Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.
-
WNBA's Griner appears in Moscow court, detention extended
The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.
Autos
-
Motor racing-Vettel says climate change makes him question his F1 job
Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that climate change had made him question his job as a driver travelling the world to race cars.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.