Parishioners of an historic church in Sudbury, Ont. have vowed to rebuild after a fire stemming from a lightning strike destroyed the building.

The Grace United Church caught fire Wednesday evening during a thunderstorm and it took firefighters more than six hours to get it under control.

By Thursday morning, it was clear the church had been damaged beyond repair.

"When we heard that it was the steeple that was struck, we had thought maybe the back of the building might have been spared a little bit,” Melissa Gladu, who works at a nursery school in the church, told CTV News Northern Ontario. “When we heard that they were aiming their hoses at the roof, we didn't think it was a good sign.”

“There's not much left to our nice little space anymore."

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire. Early indications are the building was struck by lightning twice.

“That's pretty devastating," said Reverend Erin Todd. "We will rebuild in some way or another. I don't know what that looks like at this point, but the community will certainly continue."

While the community’s spirit is understandably down, they gathered Thursday evening to say goodbye to the building and will hold a service on Sunday at a new location.

"There's incredible sorrow in this -- incredible loss -- but there's also hope,” said parishioner Rita Olink. “We will rise from this."