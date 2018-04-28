

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 45-year-old air crash site in Alberta is set to be fully cleared to make way for a new park.

Volunteers from the Alberta Aviation Museum have begun to collect the last remnants of a tragedy which claimed the lives of five crew members.

In 1973 flight 3801 crashed during a blizzard near the city of Leduc, just south of Edmonton, tragically killing everyone on board - including 86 cattle.

“It's a pile of aluminum, but we're dealing with a crash site in which people died,” said Lech Lebiedowski, a historian from the museum. “The entire crew died and they all had families and children. It's quite sad actually.”

The four decade-old tragedy remains the only in Edmonton International Airport’s history.

Although the majority of debris was cleared, some remains are still scattered across the densely wooded crash site.

While walking through the area, local woman Tamara Taylor found a fragment with an identification number on it. Rather than trying to pick it up herself, she called in the experts.

“I noticed, there was just a smaller part sticking out of the ground,” she said. “It’s an interesting piece of history and it ties it directly to the plane itself.”

The City of Leduc is working together with the Alberta Aviation Museum in an effort to clear the site and preserve what parts of the plane can be salvaged.

“For us, it's part of history and we're trying to preserve it as best as we can,” explained Lebiedowski

He and his colleagues hope to identify any parts they find and display them in the museum later this year.