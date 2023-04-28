Hillary Clinton to speak at 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa

Hillary Clinton, former first lady of the United States and the country’s 67th secretary of state, will speak at the 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa — also known as Lib2023 — on Friday, May 5.

"Hillary Rodham Clinton has a lifetime of experience in American politics and public service, and has dedicated her career to promoting human rights around the globe, growing a strong middle class, and delivering economic growth that works for everyone," Liberal Party of Canada national director Azam Ishmael said in a bulletin.

Ishmael adds Clinton will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland for a conversation about how Canada "can continue to work together to keep moving our countries and the world forward—and onward."

"Since 2015, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team have been delivering progress for Canadians. From holding important conversations with Canadians to running successful campaigns, we are interested in hearing from Canadians and turning their big ideas into action," the bulletin reads.

During the 2021 federal election campaign, Clinton also endorsed the federal Liberals and called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau her "friend."

Additional keynote speakers set to attend the convention include Trudeau, former prime minister Jean Chretien, and Liberal Party of Canada president Suzanne Cowan, among others.