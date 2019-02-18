Hiker missing after avalanche near Vancouver but clouds keep helicopter grounded
VANCOUVER - A search and rescue manager says one hiker is missing following an avalanche on a peak north of Vancouver, near Mount Seymour.
Allan McMordie of North Shore Search and Rescue says a man activated an emergency beacon and called for help on his cellphone after an avalanche on Runner Peak on Monday morning.
McMordie says the man reported he has not seen his buddy and it's not known whether he is buried in snow.
He says the clouds are so low that it's impossible to get a helicopter to the peak, which is within Mount Seymour Provincial Park.
McMordie says rescuers are trying to get to the pair by land but it's not an easy area to reach.
North Vancouver RCMP say the two men were hiking overnight.
