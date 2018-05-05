

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ottawa police are investigating the death of an elderly woman who may have fallen out of a window at a long-term care facility.

The woman in her 80s was found with severe injuries near a wall outside of Carlingview Manor on April 17. Paramedics said her injuries were consistent with a fall from a significant height. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear how the woman may have fallen.

Revera Inc., the owner of Carlingview Manor, declined to identify the woman, citing privacy concerns. Senior Communications Manager Larry Roberts said the woman “passed away unexpectedly,” without providing further details.

“Falls similar to this, outside and from a great height, are highly unusual,” Antoine Deschamps of the Ottawa Paramedic Service told CTV Ottawa on Friday. “We often get calls for falls from nursing homes. Usually they’re falls from standing or falls out of bed.”

The investigation is being led by the Ottawa police Criminal Investigations Unit.

“The investigation came in as a sudden death. So the investigators are looking at all the evidence we have at the time,” said Const. Alain Boucher.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care is also looking into the woman’s death.

“The ministry initiated an immediate inspection upon being notified of the incident by the home,” Media Relations Coordinator Mark Nesbitt said in a statement.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Joanne Schnurr