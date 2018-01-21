

CTVNews.ca Staff





Roughly 65,000 customers near Vancouver and on Vancouver Island are without power after extreme winds caused significant damage to the electrical systems in the region.

BC Hydro says the affected areas include the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island. As of Sunday morning, roughly 65,000 people are without power, but the utility expects more outages until the winds die down.

BC Hydro says crews are working on restoring power, but an estimate on a timeline won’t be available until a damage assessment can be completed.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for much of the Lower Mainland of British Columbia and the eastern coast of Vancouver Island. The organization says winds could blow as high as 80 kilometres per hour in the region.