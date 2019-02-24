

CTVNews.ca Staff





Winter isn’t going out like a lamb in eastern Canada. Southern Ontario is being lashed by high winds while parts of Quebec and the Maritimes are bracing for stormy weather.

Citing a fast-moving cold front, Environment Canada issued wind warnings for much of southern Ontario on Sunday, including Toronto, Kingston, Hamilton and Barrie. Some areas will also see blowing snow.

As of Sunday afternoon, winds were already gusting at up to 95 km/h in Windsor. In Toronto, winds were gusting up to 77 km/h.

Wind gusts of up to 120 km/h are expected along the shores of Lake Ontario, Lake Huron and Lake Erie, according to Environment Canada.

“That’s where we start to get really concerned,” Weather Network Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott told CTV News Channel on Sunday afternoon.

“We get shingles ripped off roofs, we get some siding (lost)… and of course trees come down, if not whole trees a lot of branches,” he said.

Scott said residents of affected areas should make sure they have emergency kits on hand and should charge up their cellphones in case of power outages.

Ontario’s provincial utility, Hydro One, was reporting near 26,000 customers without power across the Ontario as of Sunday afternoon.

Quebec and the Maritimes

Southern New Brunswick and parts of Nova Scotia, including Halifax, were also under a wind warning on Sunday afternoon.

A low pressure system is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 90 km/h beginning in the late afternoon, Environment Canada said.

Areas further north, including Moncton, Quebec City and Saint John, were expected to get significant snowfall, with totals between 20 and 35 cm accumulating overnight.