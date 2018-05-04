High wind, thunderstorms cut power across Ontario and disrupt air travel
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 7:11PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 4, 2018 7:24PM EDT
TORONTO -- High winds and thunderstorms have caused power outages for more than 195,000 customers in southern and central Ontario, and led to flight operations being suspended at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.
Environment Canada says wind gusts of up to 110 km/h have been observed in the wake of a cold front moving across the province.
Pearson International Airport showed numerous delays and cancellations before a "ground stop" went into effect due to extreme wind activity on Friday evening.
Meanwhile, Hydro One says all available crews are responding to outages as quickly and safely as possible. And the utility says additional crews are being mobilized to the hardest hit areas.
Police said they were responding to many calls of downed wires, poles and trees, resulting in multiple road closures.
The high winds have also closed the Burlington Skyway in both directions.
Police west of Toronto say a tree came frighteningly close to striking a school bus in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel regional police say 72 children between the ages of seven and 10 were on the bus at the time, but there were no reports of injuries.
@CTVToronto huge trees down all over my street in Mississauga pic.twitter.com/Zf6nDcgTf7— Megan Matheson (@megs_matheson) May 4, 2018
Looks like high winds caused this construction crane to come unsecured. #onstorm #WindStorm pic.twitter.com/71xIr88peb— Terence Gui (@tezster) May 4, 2018
Tree uprooted by #Windstorm over #Toronto. #Onstorm pic.twitter.com/KbDpU2pgRo— Tina Trautmann (@tina_trautmann) May 4, 2018
Toronto wildin pic.twitter.com/XBWEDIkCEb— LMY (@elvnl) May 4, 2018
@TorontoHydro 2 trees down, car crushed, blocking street, hydro line down @ Crown Hill Place. #Toronto #ONstorm #DarkTO pic.twitter.com/u5dBvqqCOD— Tim Viper (@TimViper) May 4, 2018
