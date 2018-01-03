High-speed crash on Toronto highway kills two
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 6:40AM EST
TORONTO - Two people are dead following an early-morning crash on Highway 401 in east-end Toronto.
One vehicle was involved in what appeared to be a high-speed crash just after 4 a.m.
Photos posted on social media show a vehicle almost completely wrapped around a light standard and nearly sliced in half.
Due to the investigation, the eastbound lanes of the highway in the Warden Ave., area will remain closed until further notice.