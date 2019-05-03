

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV News Atlantic





In an abrupt announcement that took many by surprise, the governing body of Nova Scotia’s high school athletics has cancelled rugby across the province due to insurance costs and safety concerns.

In a memo sent to the province’s high schools on Thursday, the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation said all rugby play “shall cease” at noon that day.

“After a thorough review of incident report data provided by the School Insurance Program, the Board has decided to this action,” the memo read. “Student safety remains the top priority of the Federation.”

It’s unclear how long the federation plans to cancel rugby for as the statement only said it was removed from their sports calendar.

In response, the province’s governing body for rugby issued a statement later that day expressing their “disappointment” with the school federation’s decision.

“This will affect thousands of students, parents, coaches, match officials and supporters,” the statement said. “Both Rugby Nova Scotia and Rugby Canada are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants and we will work together to find an appropriate solution to the current situation.”

The organization said it has requested a meeting with the NSSAF to “better understand” why they chose to cancel rugby in high schools.

Rugby Canada echoed Rugby Nova Scotia’s reaction with a statement of their own, in which they said they were committed to finding a solution.

“We hope that we can work in partnership to keep rugby in the high schools of Nova Scotia and will continue to work to be leaders in player safety and welfare across Canada,” Paul Hunter, the director of rugby development for the organization, said.

On Wednesday, an international student at Sydney Academy was injured during a rugby match, according to the Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education confirmed. There has been no indication the injury is related to the NSSAF’s cancellation.

Shortly after the sports federation announced its decision, a high school rugby player named Charlotte Thomas created an online petition to convince them to reverse it.

“My team and many others just like it around the province are appalled and distraught over this action. We all pour time, effort, and money into rugby, and we play the game with passion and heart,” she wrote. “This game is the greatest teacher all of us have ever known. We learn to work together, trust each other, and we make friendships that last miles and years.”

Thomas acknowledged the sport can be rough at times, but she said there are fewer injuries in it than in hockey or football.

“The student-athlete body pours sweat, tears, and yes, sometimes blood into the sports we play. And we believe it is in our own interest to decide if we should play or not,” she said. “We love every second of it.”

As of Friday morning, the petition has already garnered nearly 17,000 signatures of its goal of 25,000.