

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man accused of international money laundering, including more than $800 million through Australian casinos, has been arrested in British Columbia and is awaiting deportation.

Dan Bui Shun Jin was arrested in Richmond, B.C. on May 25. At the time of his arrest, he had been living at the River Rock Casino and had more than $75,000 in cash on him.

The RCMP say Jin is an alleged “high roller” accused of laundering more than $855 million through Australian casinos alone. There are active investigations into his activities in Australia, the United States, Macau and Singapore.

The United States had previously issued an arrest warrant for Jin due to an alleged fraud in Nevada worth $1.4 million.

During a search of Jin’s hotel room, investigators say they found documents that detailed a recent alleged laundering effort through the Vancouver International Airport. The alleged scheme involved a female money courier who was told to pick up $25,000 in cash from an unidentified man in a Las Vegas parking lot and bring it to Jin in Richmond. Canadian Border Services officers pulled the woman aside once she arrived in Canada and officers found the money.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The Immigration and Refugee Board issued a deportation order for Jin on June 5. He is being held in custody until he can be removed from Canada.

Jin’s arrest comes as British Columbia’s Attorney General David Eby lobbies for support in protecting the province against the money laundering.

“It's literally hundreds of millions of dollars have gone through B.C. casinos that are suspicious cash transactions,” Eby told the Canada’s Standing Committee on Finance on March 27. “Not all of them necessarily involving the proceeds of crime, but certainly large-scale money laundering was taking place.”