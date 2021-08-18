VANCOUVER -- A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has reserved her decision in the extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, saying only that she will set a date for her ruling later.

The end of the extradition hearing is the culmination of nearly three years of legal arguments, as her lawyers tried to prevent Meng's removal to the United States to face fraud charges that both she and Huawei deny.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes says the next hearing will be on Oct. 21, when she will likely indicate a date for her decision on both extradition to the United States and the abuse-of-process arguments made by Meng's lawyers in the case.

The defence team has argued that the United States gave "manifestly unreliable" evidence and cherry-picked information to bolster the extradition case against the executive, alleging she put an international bank at risk of breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Lawyers for Canada's attorney general told the judge that the United States has a "very high" standard and "discretion" on what evidence to put forth when making its case for extradition.

Meng's arrest placed Canada in the middle of a bitter dispute between China and the United States, and the arrests of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are widely seen as retaliation for Meng's detention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.