High levels of lead shut down Winnipeg school sports field
The playground at Weston School. (Jeff Keele/CTV News.)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 5:01PM EDT
High levels of lead have shut down a sports field at a Winnipeg school for the foreseeable future.
Students and staff at Weston School, in the northwest part of the city, have been banned from using their field while the Winnipeg School Division and the province work on a plan to fix the issue.
A 2007 report revealed 19 soil samples taken from school property were above accepted levels. Documents show the former NDP government drafted a news release in 2008 about the issue, but never sent it out.
The report also indicated other neighbourhoods face similar lead levels.
With files from CTV Winnipeg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Strike at Canada Post could benefit black market, medical pot producer warns
- British Airways flight to Calgary diverted to Iqaluit after 'technical issue'
- High levels of lead shut down Winnipeg school sports field
- Two facing murder charges in death of man believed to have fallen from balcony
- Canadians who work in pot industry could face significant risks when crossing the border