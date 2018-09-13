

High levels of lead have shut down a sports field at a Winnipeg school for the foreseeable future.

Students and staff at Weston School, in the northwest part of the city, have been banned from using their field while the Winnipeg School Division and the province work on a plan to fix the issue.

A 2007 report revealed 19 soil samples taken from school property were above accepted levels. Documents show the former NDP government drafted a news release in 2008 about the issue, but never sent it out.

The report also indicated other neighbourhoods face similar lead levels.

