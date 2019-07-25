

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Efforts continue off Newfoundland's east coast to monitor and clean up oil remaining from the estimated 12,000 litres that spilled from the Hibernia platform last week.

The sheen of oil, first spotted on July 17, had broken into two separate sections by Wednesday.

The remaining volume is estimated at 1,070 litres, according to the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, the board said some of the oil spilled last week has been mechanically recovered, some has evaporated and some has dispersed into the water column.

Four oiled seabirds have been reported by the Hibernia Management and Development Company.

Production remains shut down at the platform, which is owned by a consortium of oil companies, the largest being ExxonMobil.