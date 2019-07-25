Hibernia platform still shut down as work continues to clean up oil spill
A tug positions itself near the base of the Hibernia platform in Bull Arm, Trinity Bay, Nfld., Thursday May 22, 1997. (CP PICTURE ARCHIVE/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:00PM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Efforts continue off Newfoundland's east coast to monitor and clean up oil remaining from the estimated 12,000 litres that spilled from the Hibernia platform last week.
The sheen of oil, first spotted on July 17, had broken into two separate sections by Wednesday.
The remaining volume is estimated at 1,070 litres, according to the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board.
In a Twitter post Wednesday, the board said some of the oil spilled last week has been mechanically recovered, some has evaporated and some has dispersed into the water column.
Four oiled seabirds have been reported by the Hibernia Management and Development Company.
Production remains shut down at the platform, which is owned by a consortium of oil companies, the largest being ExxonMobil.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ont. police ask for public's help in case of 4 seniors who vanished in the '90s
- Alberta dog hoarder pleads guilty to keeping animals in distress
- UBC botany lecturer: What we know about the man found near teen murder suspects' truck
- Hibernia platform still shut down as work continues to clean up oil spill
- Evicted tenant challenges 'draconian' pot law's constitutionality