

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Despite the oppressive heat, Ottawa’s annual Canada Day festivities kicked off as planned with music, speeches, and a flyby from the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly made light of the temperature, which had surpassed 30 C by noon with a humidex making it feel like the mid-40s, during opening remarks on the main stage at Parliament Hill.

“Today is a day for all people in Canada. It is our day. And as Canadians, we know how to deal with weather, especially on Canada Day. Thank you so much for braving the heat and joining us at Canada’s biggest party today,” she told the crowd.

The minister took the opportunity to praise Canadian women standing up for women’s rights as part of the #MeToo movement and to recognize Indigenous peoples. She spoke of the government’s commitment to reconciliation and announced upcoming legislation to protect Indigenous languages for future generations.

“We need to recognize the harm that was done in the past and make things right,” she said.

Just before 9 a.m., the rising heat and humidity had already become too much for some.Two people had collapsed on the grounds from the scorching weather, CTV News’ Michel Boyer reported. The temperature had already reached 28 C by that time.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and the surrounding area predicting temperatures will reach a high of 36 C. With the added humidity, the agency says it could feel like it’s in the mid-40s.

Despite the oppressive heat, Heritage Canada said they would not cancel the scheduled events.

Instead, organizers advised attendees to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and keep out of the sun as much as possible. They also instructed participants to watch for symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Environment Canada lists effects such as, swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke as potential risks to be aware of in extreme heat.

A number of cannons spouting light mist were set up within the grounds to refresh overheated visitors as well as stations offering water. Paramedics have also been stationed around the perimeter.

Those braving the sweltering outdoors on the Hill will be rewarded with a jam-packed itinerary of events, including noon and evening shows featuring a flyby by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, performances from the Arkells, Lights, Brigitte Boisjoli, and Martina Ortiz Luis, among others, and of course, fireworks to cap off the evening show.

Minutes before the noon show began, the grounds appeared to be less full than the year prior when the capital hosted a huge party in honour of the country’s 150th anniversary of confederation. Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) tweeted there was no wait to pass through security screening, a stark contrast from last year when long line ups dominated headlines about the event.

