Here's what you need to do before you leave your house in a forest fire-prompted evacuation

A firefighter directs water on a grass fire on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June 5, 2023. No structures were damaged but firefighters had to deal with extremely windy conditions while putting out the blaze. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A firefighter directs water on a grass fire on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June 5, 2023. No structures were damaged but firefighters had to deal with extremely windy conditions while putting out the blaze. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social