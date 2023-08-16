Here's what it looks like in the N.W.T. as fires rage
The Northwest Territories is the latest Canadian region to order evacuations and declare states of emergency in the face of raging wildfires.
Across the vast, dry landscape, 236 fires are burning across the territory, the government's website shows. To date, about 21,262 kilometres of land is being affected, this is about four times the area of P.E.I.
Since May, fires have been active across the territory but in the past week blazes have moved dangerously close to homes forcing some areas to evacuate.
Wildfire smoke fills the air at Boundary Creek, Northwest Territories about 25 kilometers east of Yellowknife, on Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden)A lack of rain with winds sweeping towards cities and towns elevated the fire risk, forcing the City of Yellowknife and the Government of the N.W.T. to each declare states of emergency.
On Monday residents from Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding communities were evacuated. A fire continues to move closer to Yellowknife but no orders to leave have been issued.
Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Angela Gzowski)
The impact of the infernos can be seen across the territory as people are being airlifted out of areas due to highways being blocked.
The rescue operation is one of the largest in N.W.T. history. So far six community evacuations have happened this wildfire season, Environment and Climate Change Minister Shane Thompson said on Monday.
This is what it looks like on the ground across the N.W.T.
Carmen Braden watches a smoke plume roll over Prosperous Lake near Yellowknife on Sunday, Aug.13, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden)
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health minister monitoring COVID-19 'very closely' amid early signs cases on the rise
Canada's new Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation 'very closely' as the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests infections may be rising, while cautioning that an uptick is expected as the fall nears as a new variant known as EG.5 emerges.
Darren Kent, actor in 'Game of Thrones,' dead
Darren Kent, the actor famous for his role of a goatherder in 'Game of Thrones' among other titles, has died.
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
'You are responsible': CFIA issues notice to retailers following several caffeinated energy drink recalls
After a series of recalls for several types of caffeinated energy drinks, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency put out a public notice on Tuesday reminding the industry that they are responsible for adhering to Canada's requirements regarding caffeine levels in beverages they sell.
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
Ex-CRA employee allegedly embezzled almost $20,000 in CERB, CRCB scam: RCMP
A former Canada Revenue Agency employee has been charged following an investigation into an alleged Canada Emergency Response Benefit scam.
3rd suspect, getaway vehicle involved in June killing of B.C. Sikh leader, police say
Homicide investigators say a third suspect was involved in the slaying of a Sikh leader outside a Surrey gurdwara in June.
Here's what it looks like in the N.W.T. as fires rage
As fires continue to rage across the Northwest Territories and communities evacuate, residents don't know what they could return to. Here's what it looks like on the ground.
Alberta-N.W.T. wildfires burn area 4 times the size of P.E.I.; flames creep closer to Yellowknife
Wildfires menacing the capital of the Northwest Territories crept closer Wednesday, moving within 16 kilometres of Yellowknife.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
Brain tumour patient lands job alongside doctor who saved her life a decade ago
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
-
Eviction notice given to Allan Gardens encampment residents is 'fake,' City of Toronto says
Someone wants to clear out to the encampment in Allan Gardens so badly that they’ve gone so far as to distribute phony eviction notices to people staying in tents there.
-
Pickle cotton candy, spicy lemonade, and frog legs: Here's what to expect at this year's CNE
This year’s Canadian National Exhibition (or 'CNE,' as it’s known amongst Torontonians) is just a few days away.
Ottawa
-
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
-
High-rise proposal near Experimental Farm approved by city of Ottawa committee
A city of Ottawa committee has voted to approve a controversial plan to build high-rises near the Central Experimental Farm.
-
Construction on Ottawa's north-south rail line hits another delay
Construction on Ottawa's north-south rail line has hit a new delay, with handover of the Trillium Line now not expected until at least early November.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'He poses a significant threat,' Barrie police issue rare safety advisory
Barrie police issued a rare community safety advisory about a high-risk offender living in the city.
-
Motorcycle crash in Barrie's south-end under investigation
One person has been taken to the hospital after a collision in Barrie's south end Wednesday afternoon.
-
Warrants issued for suspects linked to armed carjacking in Innisfil
South Simcoe police issued warrants for two men identified in connection with an armed carjacking in Innisfil last year that injured a senior.
Kitchener
-
Fatal head-on crash on Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton under investigation
People who live nearby say collisions like this one are far too common in the area.
-
Bystanders spring into action after car crashes into building in Cambridge
Bystanders and staff at a local business jumped to help Wednesday after a crash sent a car careening off the road and into the side of a store.
-
Staff at local thrift stores say donations are 'really down from where we need them to be'
The rising cost of living could be the reason why many thrift stores in Waterloo Region are seeing a decline in donations this year.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury gives guilty verdict in hit-and-run trial
The London, Ont. man accused in the hit-and-run of a teenaged cyclist four years ago has been found guilty.
-
Stratford man wanted in connection to break-and-enters
Stratford police are asking the public’s help locating a 39-year-old wanted on dozens of incidents of theft and break-and-enter.
-
West London, Ont. construction will cause delays for some drivers
The first stage of a significant traffic headache for west London, Ont. commuters has begun.
Windsor
-
Most Windsor-Essex municipalities declare intimate partner violence epidemic
Intimate partner violence is at a staggering level in Windsor-Essex and a growing number of area municipalities are recognizing that reality by declaring it an epidemic.
-
Police seek suspect in restaurant arson investigation
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for arson at a restaurant on Howard Avenue.
-
Human trafficking investigation in Leamington leads to multiple arrests
Essex County OPP have arrested multiple people following an investigation of human trafficking in Leamington.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal, STM face criticism over plans to cut down trees for Pie-IX bus lane
When the reserved bus lane on Pie-IX Boulevard reopened last fall, it was a major development that improved public transit from St-Leonard to Sherbrooke Street, and also benefited the metro system.
-
'I was angry': Montreal woman helps rescue Canada Goose shot by arrow
There's a quaint, little riverfront park in Montreal's north end where Cristina D'Anello likes to take in the sunset and watch Canada Geese mull about, but when she biked there on Monday, she was alarmed at what she saw. A female goose was injured by an arrow about 15 long that punctured its right wing. Unable to remove it on its own, the animal kept pecking at it with her beak.
-
Pair of teenage girls, 15, arrested after girl beaten up in Lachine
Two 15-year-old girls were arrested Tuesday night in connection with the assault of a girl, also 15, that occurred near a Lachine intersection on Aug.13, says Montreal Police (SPVM).
Atlantic
-
Man turns himself in, charged with Christmas Eve homicide in Halifax
A man has been charged with the homicide of 31-year-old Ryan Michael Sawyer that happened on Christmas Eve in Halifax last year.
-
New Brunswick RCMP recover body of second missing fisherman near Portage Island
RCMP in New Brunswick say the body of a second man who didn't return from a fishing trip has been found.
-
Finding the 'flecks': NS Health teams investigating endoscopy cleaning issue
Nova Scotia Health says it's "conducting a thorough and methodical investigation" into the source of unexplained black flecks turning up on endoscopy equipment after being sterilized.
Winnipeg
-
Best ways to stay safe amid wildfire smoke in Manitoba
As wildfire smoke continues to blanket Manitoba, experts are sharing what people need to do to avoid any serious health impacts.
-
Funding coming to an end for overdose prevention vehicle
A mobile overdose prevention RV in Winnipeg could be off the streets if new funding isn’t found.
-
'No easy solution': Why wasp populations are rising in Manitoba
If you are noticing swarms of wasps buzzing around when you’re trying to eat an ice cream cone, sit in your backyard or enjoy an outdoor activity, you are not alone.
Calgary
-
Calgary man 'actively exploiting' teenage girls in the sex trade: ALERT
Authorities say more victims of a Calgary man, accused in a human trafficking investigation, have come forward, leading to more charges in the case.
-
Mother charged in parental abduction investigation out of Redwood Meadows
A Redwood Meadows, Alta., mother faces abduction charges following a police investigation earlier this month that spanned two provinces.
-
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
Edmonton
-
Man was fatally shot at Edmonton playground, police confirm
Police have confirmed a man was fatally shot in a central Edmonton playground last week.
-
Man, 29, charged in alleged hate-crime confrontation near Whyte Avenue
Edmonton police have arrested and charged a man who reportedly uttered threats and exposed his genitals in a hate-motivated confrontation last week near Whyte Avenue.
-
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Kwikwetlem councillor found dead, B.C. homicide investigators say
An elected council member from the Kwikwetlem First Nation who was reported missing last week has been found dead, homicide investigators confirmed Wednesday.
-
3 vacant Vancouver properties sell for $39M months after squatter removed
Three vacant lots on one of Vancouver's most expensive streets – where a makeshift shelter was recently demolished and a squatter was arrested – have sold for a combined $39 million.
-
3rd suspect, getaway vehicle involved in June killing of B.C. Sikh leader, police say
Homicide investigators say a third suspect was involved in the slaying of a Sikh leader outside a Surrey gurdwara in June.
Politics
-
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
-
Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.
-
Health minister monitoring COVID-19 'very closely' amid early signs cases on the rise
Canada's new Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation 'very closely' as the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests infections may be rising, while cautioning that an uptick is expected as the fall nears as a new variant known as EG.5 emerges.
Health
-
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
-
Health minister monitoring COVID-19 'very closely' amid early signs cases on the rise
Canada's new Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation 'very closely' as the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests infections may be rising, while cautioning that an uptick is expected as the fall nears as a new variant known as EG.5 emerges.
-
U.S. FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted accelerated approval to Pfizer's therapy for treating patients with a type of blood cancer that is difficult to treat, the company said.
Sci-Tech
-
‘A real stroke of genius.’ How Apple’s iMac G3 became an object of desire
The iMac G3 was arguably the first fashionable computer, becoming a late ’90s and Y2K staple, with around 6.5 million units sold before it was retired in 2003.
-
Netflix launches gaming test for televisions and computers in Canada
Netflix says it has begun an experiment allowing some Canadians to play its games on their televisions and computers.
-
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
Entertainment
-
Florida art museum sues former director over forged Basquiat paintings scheme
A central Florida art museum which was raided last year by the FBI over an exhibit of what turned out to be forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings has sued its former executive director and others, claiming they were part of a scheme to profit from the eventual sale of the fake artwork.
-
'The Blind Side' family ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say
A prominent Memphis couple with a longstanding relationship to former NFL player Michael Oher want to end a conservatorship that he's challenging in court, their lawyers said.
-
'Barbie' tops 'The Dark Knight' to become Warner Bros.' biggest movie ever at the American box office
“Barbie,” which has broken numerous box office records since its July 21 opening, just broke another.
Business
-
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
-
Aeroplan numbers, personal information leaked in LCBO data breach
The LCBO says customers' personal Information has been compromised in a data breach – for the second time this year.
-
H&M probes alleged Myanmar factory abuses as pressure intensifies
H&M is investigating 20 alleged instances of labour abuse at Myanmar garment factories that supply the world's second-largest fashion retailer.
Lifestyle
-
This U.S. woman got stranded in Costa Rica, so she opened a luxury hotel
After getting stuck in the coastal town of Nosara, Costa Rica, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Stefanie Tannenbaum, from the U.S., felt so at home that she decided to stay for good. Now, nearly four years later, she owns a sustainable boutique hotel.
-
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
Sports
-
Dominican investigation of Rays' Wander Franco is being led by gender violence and minors division
A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the investigation into Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco's alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia.
-
'The Blind Side' family ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say
A prominent Memphis couple with a longstanding relationship to former NFL player Michael Oher want to end a conservatorship that he's challenging in court, their lawyers said.
-
Hockey Canada releases plan to promote equity, diversity and inclusion
An audit to address gaps in pay equity, a reworked recruitment strategy and ensuring Indigenous representation in event bids are among the deliverables in a diversity and inclusion report released by Hockey Canada.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Tesla wins the EV charge plug format war
Edmunds' experts break down what electronic vehicle owners need to know about the format changes.
-
Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.
-
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.